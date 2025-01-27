The Canned Ingredient That Breathes New Life Into Basic Salads

If the notion of the niçoise or the classic cobb sitting in your office fridge simply isn't sparking the same sort of excitement it once elicited, it might be time to spruce up your salad. Next to a simple sandwich or warming soup, salads are as much a work staple as the metal stapler and paper clips in your cubicle. They're easy to transport, and typically don't need any reheating for a crunchy, fresh feast. To give an uninspiring salad a little "heart," snag a can of hearts of palm.

The versatile vegetable is popularly used in place of meat in many recipes, particularly as a flavorful substitute for fish. However, hearts of palm work just as well in veggie-heavy dishes. You can toss thinly sliced hearts of palm along with your other salad ingredients for a little extra bulk and texture, or slice them lengthwise to make the veggie the star of a minimalist lunch.