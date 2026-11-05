5 Holiday Pies From Cracker Barrel, Ranked

Not a perfectionist and not particularly good at following directions, I am a taste and tweak chef rather than a chemist. The one and only time I tried to make pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, I'm pretty sure I made all the mistakes a holiday pie baker can make. My recklessly improvised crust was broken, burnt, and soggy on the bottom. And the filling oozed out like baby food. The end result was a full flop.

Now, when I host a holiday gathering that calls for pie, I delegate the task to a catering colleague or pick one up from an establishment with pie-making chops. So I was intrigued when I learned that Cracker Barrel recently added a lineup of pies to its holiday menu. With 660 locations in 44 states, Cracker Barrel is not just a road stop; this Southern comfort food chain has a catering department specializing in down-home to-go, and it often gets the nod from busy folks looking to lighten the holiday load without losing the vibe.

With that in mind, we thought a chew through Cracker Barrel's pie offerings might be enlightening and potentially game changing for those of us who are pastry-averse, type-B cooks. To determine this ranking, I purchased a slice of each pie from Cracker Barrel's seasonal menu and tried each with an open mind and an eager stomach. With primary consideration for taste and culinary quality, I arranged them all in order from worst to best.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.