The 9 Most Iconic Southern Desserts Of All Time

Striking red cake, piled high with not-too-sweet cream cheese frosting, is all you need for a delicious red velvet cake. Red Velvet Cake is synonymous with hearing "y'all" and "bless your heart" these days. The dessert has a bit of a complicated past, from its mixed mentality to the ingredients that gave red velvet cake its color before food dyes. The cake itself, which seems to have been born from Victorian era diners' love for a soft-crumbed cake, appears to be a mashup of early devil's food cake and velvet cakes.

After gaining popularity across the country, the cake took on distinct flavors in different regions. In the South, folks used buttermilk, giving the cake its distinct tang. When paired with the time's raw cocoa powder (which is now roasted before being ground to powder), the cake took on a very specific texture and taste. That raw cocoa powder also brought a high acid content, lending the cake its reddish-brown hue; it was not originally a bright red cake. On its head, the cake wasn't very sexy. It pulled from the stuff in the back of the fridge that you needed to do something with if you weren't going to toss it out. Recipe writers of the time weren't going to harp on that fact so, instead, they leaned into the red, striking appeal of the cake. A little creative journalism took the cake from reddish to bright red, and recipes began adding food coloring to the mix.