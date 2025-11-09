The Absolute Worst Mistake You Don't Want To Make When Baking An Apple Pie

When fall comes around, kitchens fill with the scent of sugar, cinnamon, and baking apples. You may be excited to try a new fall breakfast idea or apple cider cocktail, but nothing brings a taste of the season quite like apple pie. Before you start dusting off your pie dish and flipping through old family recipes, there's one mistake you'll want to avoid. Cutting your apples too small can be the difference between a delicious all-American apple pie and a soggy disappointment.

But why does apple size matter so much? To find out, we spoke with baker, cookbook author, and founder of Preppy Kitchen, John Kanell, for an exclusive interview at the 2025 New York City Wine and Food Festival. He broke down exactly why slicing your apples too small could spell disaster for your pie.

"Your best bet is to have thin pieces, which will express a lot of their water while they're sitting and waiting for you to finish your pie dough shaping," Kanell told us. However, when apples are too thin, they'll dissolve and become mushy, creating a runny filling. Still, that doesn't mean you should go to the opposite extreme. He added, "If they're too large, you'll have crunchy apple pieces that aren't baked all the way through when your pie crust is ready." So how do we know when our apple slices are just right? Kanell recommends going with apples that are ⅛ inch thick, opting for slices over chunks.