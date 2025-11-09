The Absolute Worst Mistake You Don't Want To Make When Baking An Apple Pie
When fall comes around, kitchens fill with the scent of sugar, cinnamon, and baking apples. You may be excited to try a new fall breakfast idea or apple cider cocktail, but nothing brings a taste of the season quite like apple pie. Before you start dusting off your pie dish and flipping through old family recipes, there's one mistake you'll want to avoid. Cutting your apples too small can be the difference between a delicious all-American apple pie and a soggy disappointment.
But why does apple size matter so much? To find out, we spoke with baker, cookbook author, and founder of Preppy Kitchen, John Kanell, for an exclusive interview at the 2025 New York City Wine and Food Festival. He broke down exactly why slicing your apples too small could spell disaster for your pie.
"Your best bet is to have thin pieces, which will express a lot of their water while they're sitting and waiting for you to finish your pie dough shaping," Kanell told us. However, when apples are too thin, they'll dissolve and become mushy, creating a runny filling. Still, that doesn't mean you should go to the opposite extreme. He added, "If they're too large, you'll have crunchy apple pieces that aren't baked all the way through when your pie crust is ready." So how do we know when our apple slices are just right? Kanell recommends going with apples that are ⅛ inch thick, opting for slices over chunks.
The best apples for apple pie
While technique is important, even the apples themselves can make or break your pie. If you want to bake an apple pie that rivals any bakery version, you'll want to make sure your apples strike a perfect balance. They should be firm enough to hold their shape yet sweet enough to make for a flavorful filling.
As for the best apple variety to use for your baked goods, Kanell admits that there are many options. Still, he told us that he typically opts for Honeycrisp for his apple pies, explaining that they're a favorite of his. But there's more than one right answer. Julia Child's preferred apples to hold shape included Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, and York Imperial. Other popular picks that have gained praise include Granny Smith, Jonathan Apples, Braeburn, and Northern Spy. It's ultimately up to personal preferences and tastes. Perhaps the best piece of advice is to choose an apple you love (that won't fall apart in the oven, of course).