6 Cracker Barrel Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best

Comforting, familiar, and ladled with Southern charm, Cracker Barrel typically calls to road trippers looking for something other than fast food. When you're not in a huge hurry, Cracker Barrel can be a great place to stretch your legs and get out of the car for a while — maybe hit the country store, chill in a porch rocker, or play a few peg games while you're waiting for your meatloaf and mashed potatoes. If you've ever visited one of these roadside country gems, you've likely experienced one of its iconic homestyle dishes like Chicken n' Dumplins. But Cracker Barrel also has a pretty solid appetizer offering — and we at Chowhound thought it was high time we gave them all a go.

As a caterer and food writer who regularly opts for appetizers over "real" meals, I'm well-versed in the ingredients and preparation methods of common finger foods and consider myself qualified to parse their nuances. Arriving with a growling stomach and an open mind, I ordered every dish from the Shareables category on the Cracker Barrel menu and took my time sampling four salty and two sweet appetizers. I considered everything from the crispness of fried coatings and the balance of savory flavors to the sweetness and overall appeal of the dessert options. Naturally, not every dish was going to land in the same place, and some had a little more going for them than others. After determining that all of them were pretty tasty, I took on the arduous task of arranging the six gingham-lined skillets in order from worst to best, right there on the varnished barnwood, country kitchen table.