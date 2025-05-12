Why Cracker Barrel Always Has Little Peg Games On The Tables

Frequent patrons at Cracker Barrel will be familiar with its iconic look. From the trinket-covered wooden lattices to the gift shop full of rustic goods, it's all a part of the store's charm. Another iconic element of every Cracker Barrel location is the peg game that sits on the tabletops. Also known as peg solitaire or Hi-Q, solving this puzzle to leave a lone peg is a great workout for the brain. Real ones know the rules: Leave one peg and you're a genius, or two and you're pretty smart. Anything above that, well, you're just "plain dumb" (Cracker Barrel said it, not us!) After a streak of failures or wins, we're all left hungry for a hefty plate of Chicken n' Dumplings.

While this is a fun way to pass the time, why does Cracker Barrel always have little peg games on the tables? Well, the peg game has been around since the opening of the original Cracker Barrel in the 1960s. The reason for its existence is simple: to keep customers entertained while they wait for their food. These games were made by a father-son duo from the company Qualls & Sons Novelties — a business headquartered in the same place as the original Cracker Barrel in Lebanon, Tennessee. The duo hand-counted, drilled, stamped, and packed every peg game by hand. With thousands of peg games in rotation today, it seems like their hard work paid off.