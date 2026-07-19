Give Fried Pickles 10x The Flavor By Adding This Seasoning Packet

One important rule to making any batter is to season it properly. Too little seasoning and the flavor doesn't show through, but too much and it overpowers the rest of the dish. A little goes a long way with this seasoning, so if you go with the shake-and-bake breaded method, you only need about ½ teaspoon to get enough flavor for one 16-ounce jar of pickles.

For a dry coating, it's pretty easy to taste test and see if you need to add a little more. Since you don't get the full flavor profile of a batter until it's fried, it's a little harder to gauge how much seasoning you need — taste testing isn't much of an option. The good news is that for 1.5 cups of pickle chips (about one jar), you should use the same ½ teaspoon of seasoning as a dry batter. If you prefer extra flavor, you can add a little more; the richness from the buttermilk might dull the Creole seasoning just a bit. The best way to know how much Creole seasoning you prefer in your recipe is simply through trial and error, though this small measurement is a good place to start.