Give Fried Pickles 10x The Flavor By Adding This Seasoning Packet
Fried pickles are a tangy, savory snack, and hard to resist once you start eating them. The richness of the batter paired with the salty acidity of the pickles makes for a perfect contrast, but if you want a bolder flavor, skip the typical salt and pepper. Instead, add a packet of Creole seasoning.
Creole seasoning — not to be confused with Cajun seasoning — originated in New Orleans, where this spice blend has been a staple for centuries. The cuisine in this area of Louisiana has been influenced by many places, such as West Africa and parts of Europe, as well as by Native Americans. Creole seasoning gets its flavor from a blend of many different herbs and spices. Most prominently, dried celery, bell pepper, and onion, alongside herbs such as oregano, thyme, and basil, plus spices such as cayenne, paprika, and garlic powder. While this bold, robust seasoning is at the heart of seriously flavorful dishes, such as gumbo and jambalaya, it makes all the difference in fried pickle batter. Just make sure you use the right amount.
How to properly season pickle batter
One important rule to making any batter is to season it properly. Too little seasoning and the flavor doesn't show through, but too much and it overpowers the rest of the dish. A little goes a long way with this seasoning, so if you go with the shake-and-bake breaded method, you only need about ½ teaspoon to get enough flavor for one 16-ounce jar of pickles.
For a dry coating, it's pretty easy to taste test and see if you need to add a little more. Since you don't get the full flavor profile of a batter until it's fried, it's a little harder to gauge how much seasoning you need — taste testing isn't much of an option. The good news is that for 1.5 cups of pickle chips (about one jar), you should use the same ½ teaspoon of seasoning as a dry batter. If you prefer extra flavor, you can add a little more; the richness from the buttermilk might dull the Creole seasoning just a bit. The best way to know how much Creole seasoning you prefer in your recipe is simply through trial and error, though this small measurement is a good place to start.