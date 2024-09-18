Comeback Sauce: The Mississippi Dressing You Should Try ASAP

Everyone loves a secret sauce — never mind the fact that they're hardly ever actually a secret. Practically every fast food special sauce is the same thing, basically a spin on Thousand Island dressing. However, plenty of lesser-known regional condiments have managed to retain some air of mystery, like Utah fry sauce or Washington D.C.'s mambo sauce. Then there's the secret sauce from the American South that has been winning hearts for more than a century: comeback sauce.

Since first emerging from the kitchens of Greek restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi in the early 20th century, comeback sauce has remained mostly isolated to southern states. Like fast food special sauce, its main ingredients are ketchup and mayonnaise, but the other components can vary. Comeback sauce usually includes a spicy ingredient like chile or hot sauce, and depending on the restaurant making it, it may also be seasoned with garlic, onions, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, or smoked paprika.

The end result is something between a Thousand Island dressing and Louisiana-style remoulade. If we're talking Chick-fil-A Sauce vs Raising Cane's sauce, comeback sauce is decidedly in the latter camp. In fact, Cane's sauce may be the closest thing to comeback sauce available from a national chain. Like all good secret sauces, comeback sauce is versatile. It's often used as a dipping sauce for fries and chicken strips, but in its original preparation, it was actually a salad dressing.

