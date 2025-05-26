13 Of The Best To-Go Options On Cracker Barrel's Menu

If you want to enjoy classics from Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store but don't have time to sit down in the restaurant, order something to-go, instead. The chain focuses on homestyle classics like meatloaf and mac and cheese, but that doesn't mean that you have to dine in to get your favorites. In fact, many of these are fantastic as to-go orders eaten in the comfort of your own kitchen or dining room. Some are even included in Cracker Barrel's take home meal offers, which are available only as to-go add-ons to a regular meal.

Whether you're going for your first visit to Cracker Barrel or you are a regular, adding a take-home order to your lineup is a great way to get homestyle cooking to go. From the nostalgic name to the peg games at each table (which you can also take home when you buy one in the general store), there's something uniquely hearty about eating at Cracker Barrel.

You can take advantage of curbside pickup at most locations, although you may need to go inside to grab your order from the to-go stand. Hot items come hot and cold items are served cold, all in sealable containers. These are some of the most portable and most popular menu items that you can eat at home.