13 Of The Best To-Go Options On Cracker Barrel's Menu
If you want to enjoy classics from Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store but don't have time to sit down in the restaurant, order something to-go, instead. The chain focuses on homestyle classics like meatloaf and mac and cheese, but that doesn't mean that you have to dine in to get your favorites. In fact, many of these are fantastic as to-go orders eaten in the comfort of your own kitchen or dining room. Some are even included in Cracker Barrel's take home meal offers, which are available only as to-go add-ons to a regular meal.
Whether you're going for your first visit to Cracker Barrel or you are a regular, adding a take-home order to your lineup is a great way to get homestyle cooking to go. From the nostalgic name to the peg games at each table (which you can also take home when you buy one in the general store), there's something uniquely hearty about eating at Cracker Barrel.
You can take advantage of curbside pickup at most locations, although you may need to go inside to grab your order from the to-go stand. Hot items come hot and cold items are served cold, all in sealable containers. These are some of the most portable and most popular menu items that you can eat at home.
Hashbrown casserole
When you go into a Cracker Barrel, it's almost guaranteed that at least one of the tables will have a helping of hashbrown casserole on it. This super popular menu item comes in a classic side made with shredded potatoes, cheese, onion, and seasonings baked into a savory casserole. If that's not tasty enough for you, get them loaded, instead, which comes grilled with extra cheese and bacon. All of the hashbrown casseroles are popular with Cracker Barrel customers, but the entree version topped with eggs and breakfast meat is definitely the most hearty.
You can also order the super loaded hashbrown casserole entrée with bacon or steak, plus scrambled eggs, tomatoes and green onions, and fried onions. This option is popular and the skillet earned the top spot on our ranking of Cracker Barrel breakfast items.
When you order it to-go, it comes ready to eat in a sealed container. This keeps all of the toppings just where they should be and keep things from spilling out. You can eat it for breakfast, but it's just as good at any other time of day, as well.
Southern fried chicken
For just $5, you can take a to-go order of fried chicken and macaroni and cheese home with you when you visit Cracker Barrel. You can enjoy this tasty entrée with your hands (plus plenty of napkins), which makes it a good to-go option. It's also one of the most popular menu items overall.
If you want a larger portion or just want a greater selection of sides, plus cornbread and biscuits, go with the standard menu fried chicken. You'll get two massive chicken breasts, battered and fried, plus two country sides and biscuits or cornbread. It comes in a sealable container that keeps the chicken from drying out or getting cold. Hot sides can be served right alongside the chicken while cold sides should be kept separate during your ride home. Keep in mind that this is one of the saltier menu items, so it might not be a bad idea to add an order of tea, lemonade, or half and half from the drinks menu.
Chicken n' Dumplings
Classic homestyle cooking isn't complete without chicken n'dumplings on the menu, so if you want to take home an iconic Cracker Barrel dish, it makes sense that this savory options should be at the top of your list. This is a top seller at Cracker Barrel, so you can enjoy it at the restaurant or to-go. It comes packaged well to prevent any spills, which is important because the sauce is one of the best parts of this entrée. The dumplings themselves are rich and perfectly sized for each bite.
You can get it with two or three sides included, which is a nice customizable option based on your appetite. There is also a smaller lunch-sized portion, but that's only available earlier in the day on weekdays. It only comes with one side but is a few dollars cheaper. If you have a larger appetite or are feeding a crowd, go with the family-sized option. This comes already packaged to take home, plus multiple sides containers.
Meatloaf
Not only is the meatloaf extra savory and tasty, it also makes a fantastic to-go meal. Cracker Barrel must agree because the chain offers it as one of the take home meal deal options. In order to take advantage of these budget-friendly orders, which come already packed to take home, you have to dine in at Cracker Barrel and add them to your order. You can stretch them even further by adding a vegetable plate or biscuits and gravy as another take-home side.
The meatloaf also comes on the sampler plate with other Cracker Barrel favorites. It's made from scratch with vegetables and seasonings sprinkled throughout and a savory sauce slathered over the top before cooked. You'll get a generous slice in your order, plus sides and biscuits or cornbread. Meatloaf just screams homestyle food, which is what Cracker Barrel is known for and why many people go to the chain. If you want to enjoy a dish that reminds you of nostalgic favorites grandma made, this is a top pick.
Barrel Cheeseburger
Any of the sandwiches make good to-go orders, but the Barrel Cheeseburger is just the right size. The toppings don't fall out and the whole thing stays together thanks to a little pick. It's only available now as a party platter which serves 10, but is the perfect way to bring something tasty and handheld to any gathering.
These come already packaged as a to-go order, although you'll need to order ahead of time to get them at the time and in the quantity that you need. The order comes with to-go packets of ketchup and mustard, plus pickles for the burgers. We like these as a take-home order because you can customize each burger for your preferences. If you don't use all of the condiments, they're still sealed and can be kept for later. If you want to offer some extras, ask for other dipping sauces from Cracker Barrel. You can doctor up the basic burgers with unique fried toppings to create something truly one-of-a-kind using a tasty burger that's already cooked as your reliable base.
Biscuit Breakfast
The Breakfast Biscuit is a smaller item on the Cracker Barrel menu, but it's portable and a handheld sandwich. You can get bacon, smoked sausage, or ham sandwiched between Cracker Barrel's famous biscuits. They are flaky and provide the perfect way to enjoy one of the savory and salty breakfast meats, as well. This is a pretty simple sandwich, but it makes a great to-go order because it is so easy to eat.
The meal comes with two biscuit sandwiches and a breakfast side. The biscuits come hot and ready to go with the meat inside. If you're worried about them shifting on your way home, ask for some foil to wrap the sandwiches in, then put them back in their to-go container. This will keep them hot and together so that you get to enjoy them in your own kitchen.
This is a fantastic option to eat on the road because they can be held in one hand. The biscuits are also on the smaller side compared to a full burger or sandwich. Your choice of side might be more or less challenging to eat on-the-go, so keep that in mind when making your choice. If you want to get creative, add a side of hashbrown casserole, tots, or sliced tomatoes onto the biscuit itself.
Build Your Own Breakfast
It's hard to pass up the all-day breakfast at Cracker Barrel. If you want to take it to-go, we suggest building your own so that you can get all of the favorites that you want in a way that works well for where you're going to eat. it comes with a lot of breakfast items, which are all packaged separately if you want. If you prefer to keep them together, be sure to put it in the notes of your to-go order.
Choose from 14 different meat options, including a plant-based meat alternative. Other options include bacon, multiple types of sausage, and different kinds of ham. Get between two and five eggs, cooked to order, as well as your choice of sides. You can add extra pancakes, sides, and more to really boost your meal. Don't forget to ask for syrup, which comes in a tiny to-go bottle. At the restaurant, Cracker Barrel serves the syrup warmed to work perfectly with your pancakes or French toast. It will just be added to your to-go order, but you can take care of the warming step at home to really recreate the experience.
Campfire chicken, shrimp, or beef
The skillet suppers, which come with shrimp, chicken, or beef, are new for the summer menu. They're perfect to eat at Cracker Barrel or as a to-go order because all of the goodies in this order are cooked together and come in a foil packet. The vegetables, which include seasoned corn and potatoes, are cooked right alongside the protein. Everything is coated in plenty of butter, which keeps the dish moist.
It also comes with biscuits or cornbread, which is wrapped separately in a to-go order. You can ask for extra if you want to bulk up your meal a little bit. Make sure to get extra butter for spreading over your bread, as well.
It's easy to take this one on the road. It comes still wrapped in foil, which keeps things from spilling or making a mess. This step also keeps the heat inside so you can be sure to enjoy a hot meal even if you have a ways to get home.
Crispy Tender Dippers
For a tasty dish that is easy to eat with one hand, go with the chicken tender dippers. Each order comes with six tenders, plus three sauces, and two sides. You'll get cornbread and biscuits as well, plus butter. There are 27 sides that you can choose from. If you go with hot sides, they'll be packaged separately from any cold options, like fresh fruit or salad. The chicken comes piping hot and its own larger container, which works best when kept at the bottom of your to-go bag as a base.
Add your choice of dipping sauce to the chicken tender dippers. You get to choose three options with your six-tender order. These can be all the same if you know what you like or three different choices for some variety. Personal favorites include the Carolina gold sauce and classic barbecue, but there's something for just about every kind of preference. If you have a smaller appetite or are ordering for a younger diner, go with the kid's menu version. It comes with three dippers, one side, one sauce, and one bread.
Pot roast
You'll need a fork to dig into the savory pot roast from Cracker Barrel, but it's everything you need on one plate. The veggie sides also make the perfect accompaniment and you can scoop them up right with the meat. The pot roast is made with rib roast, slow roasted to create a super tender meat. Carrots, onions, and celery plus a generous amount of beef gravy complete the dish. You can get it with your choice of sides, but mashed potatoes are by far the best option in our opinion. Hashbrown casserole has a slightly more distinct crunch but has the same starchiness.
Because this is served in one dish at the restaurant, it makes an excellent to-go order, as well. You can get it all in one sealable container, which comes warm. If you need to reheat it at home, that is also very easy. Like other entrées, this comes with biscuits or cornbread. Those come wrapped separately in your to-go order.
All Day Breakfast Family Meal
Any of the family meals are perfect to-go because they come already packed and ready to take home. But there's something extra indulgent about getting to enjoy a giant breakfast spread with all of your favorites without doing any cooking. You can even add coffee or orange juice to your order to take care of everything that you need. Coffee carafes come with cream and sugar to-go, as well.
The family breakfast comes with buttermilk pancakes and scrambled eggs. Meat options include bacon, sausage patties, and ham. Sides are the popular hashbrown casserole or fried apples. These larger orders have fewer customizable sides, but come in large portions already packed to take home. What you sacrifice in choice gets made up for with convenience. It's also easier to serve when you don't have to worry about keeping a bunch of different items warm, cold, or in between.
If you want to recreate Cracker Barrel breakfast favorites, such as the pancakes, at home, you can always pick up a mix or bottle of syrup at the general store. But the true to-go champion is the breakfast for the whole family.
Biscuit Beignets
If you're looking for a to-go breakfast, the Biscuit Beignets are perfect for sharing. Or not, we won't judge. Cracker Barrel biscuits are super soft and flaky and come with most meals. The beignets use the same biscuit batter, but are shaped into triangles and fries so that they get super crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. Cinnamon sugar sprinkled over top and pecan dipping sauce put alongside finish the tasty dish.
These are good to-go because you can dip them easily and enjoy them in just one or two bites each. Snack on them throughout your day when you want a sweet treat without committing to an entire dessert or pancake.
The only downside of these is that they don't do well when eaten in the car thanks to the generous coating of cinnamon sugar. It adds fantastic sweet flavor, plus a hint of crispy crunch, but this coating is also a mess for both your vehicle and your fingers. If you won't have a place to wash your hands after eating, ask the Cracker Barrel staff to throw a set of utensils in with your to-go order.
Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
Don't forget an order of dessert to go! The super rich and chocolatey double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake is a good option that you can even share. It's one of the iconic Cracker Barrel desserts and includes chocolate cake, super rich fudgy icing, plus a scoop of ice cream. It's one of the gems on the Cracker Barrel menu, especially if you mix the two together in a creamy milkshake.
Just be careful if you're getting it with vanilla ice cream. Make sure to ask for it to be packaged separately or you'll end with a gooey, melty chocolatey mess by the time you get home. You can also pack it on ice to keep the ice cream from melting. Of course, that doesn't impact the taste and you'll still get to enjoy a super rich dessert. But when it arrives intact, it looks as good as it tastes.
When you get home, pop the cake in the microwave for a few seconds to warm it up a little bit. You'll be rewarded with a dessert that tastes homemade but is actually take-out that required almost no effort.