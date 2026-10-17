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As someone who loves both a good food mashup, a good BLT, and a good Caesar salad, this stacked Caesar BLT recipe was all but destined to be born. Now, as someone who prides myself on having enjoyed quite a few BLTs in my life, I can assure you this is not your average Caesar BLT sandwich. It's certainly not some slap-dash combination of bagged salad, bacon, and tomato stuffed between a couple bread slices. Instead, I architected this sandwich with purpose, choosing ingredients for maximum flavor appeal and stacking with intention.

For the "B" element in our BLT, I opted for thick-sliced bacon for it's meatier, heftier bite. No brittle bacon for our stacked sandwich. The "L" is a combination of kale and romaine — the latter for that classic Caesar crunch and the former (massaged in our homemade Caesar dressing) for an earthy, moderately bitter edge. Slices of heirloom tomatoes make up our "T" element, offering up optimal juicy appeal and umami depth. But we're not stopping there! Leaning into the more Caesar salad-inspired elements of this recipe, I included a layer of marinated fresh white anchovies and a layer of shaved Parmesan in the mix. This one-two umami punch really ties the whole thing together, marrying both the BLT and Caesar elements, and making for one sandwich that will no doubt shake-up your lunchtime routine.