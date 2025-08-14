Thin, Thick, And Center-Cut Bacon: What's The Difference?

Bacon's crispy, fatty, salty goodness pairs well with everything from burgers to brownies, and yes, there's actually a scientific reason why bacon tastes good with everything. If you are one of the many people who has had a longstanding and loyal love affair with bacon, you may not have thought too much about where it comes from. Chances are, however, that at one point or another you have found yourself looking at bacon labels and wondering what the varying thicknesses mean. Bacon can come sliced in thin, thick, or center-cut varieties, and the type you want depends on what you plan to use it for.

The bacon you find in grocery stores is pork belly that has been cured and sliced into strips. Bacon can also be cut from pork loin, but it's not as common. The differences between bacon cut from belly and loin come down to fat content, taste, and texture. The bacon most of us are familiar with is of the belly variety (not to be confused with pork belly), sometimes referred to as streak bacon. Streak bacon is made up of a sumptuous 50% fat, has a full-bodied flavor and wonderfully crispy, chewy texture. This is the bacon you want to reach for when you want the full bacon flavor profile to shine, but the question remains, what do the different cuts mean and which one should you choose?