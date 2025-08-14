Thin, Thick, And Center-Cut Bacon: What's The Difference?
Bacon's crispy, fatty, salty goodness pairs well with everything from burgers to brownies, and yes, there's actually a scientific reason why bacon tastes good with everything. If you are one of the many people who has had a longstanding and loyal love affair with bacon, you may not have thought too much about where it comes from. Chances are, however, that at one point or another you have found yourself looking at bacon labels and wondering what the varying thicknesses mean. Bacon can come sliced in thin, thick, or center-cut varieties, and the type you want depends on what you plan to use it for.
The bacon you find in grocery stores is pork belly that has been cured and sliced into strips. Bacon can also be cut from pork loin, but it's not as common. The differences between bacon cut from belly and loin come down to fat content, taste, and texture. The bacon most of us are familiar with is of the belly variety (not to be confused with pork belly), sometimes referred to as streak bacon. Streak bacon is made up of a sumptuous 50% fat, has a full-bodied flavor and wonderfully crispy, chewy texture. This is the bacon you want to reach for when you want the full bacon flavor profile to shine, but the question remains, what do the different cuts mean and which one should you choose?
Why bacon slices have varying thickness
Thin cut bacon, also referred to as standard bacon, is sliced about 1/16-inch thick. It's the most commonly used bacon as it's thin enough to cook up very quickly, resulting in crispy, succulent strips that are loved by all. This kind of bacon is often served in restaurants, and is ideal for burgers, sandwiches, and for making bacon bits for salads.
Thick cut bacon is between ¼ inch and ⅛ inch thick and has a more robust, meaty texture than thin cut bacon. It's cut this way so that the bacon remains flexible when cooked, making it better for things like wraps and sandwiches. Thick cut bacon also remains soft on the inside while crisping up just enough on edges making it an ideal side with eggs and toast for a hearty breakfast.
The grocery store cut of bacon that trips consumers up the most is the one labelled center-cut bacon. As the name suggests, this is meat that is taken from the center of the belly, closer to the bone, and it's cut this way so that the bacon has less fat (25% to 30% less fat than standard bacon). The leaner quality of center-cut bacon makes it perfect for dishes that would do better without the extra fat dripping all over the place, like appetizers that are wrapped in bacon.