The 12 Absolute Wildest State Fair Foods Across The US
State fairs have been around since 1841, and in the almost two centuries that have passed since then, they've evolved quite a bit. But it's not just the rides and shows that have changed (goodbye, plowing contests and refrigerator demos); it's the food, too. These days, head to any state in America, and you're guaranteed to find a variety of over-the-top fair foods everyone should try at least once.
From coast to coast, there's no shortage of out-of-the-ordinary items that have been sold by state fair vendors who have used novel ingredients or put together surprising pairings. As mystifying as these foods may seem, though, several of them have managed to garner praise from customers, leading to their return to the menu year after year. And even if it's not glowing recommendations they're receiving, no one can say these fair foods don't generate buzz and intrigue. Are you ready to try any of these unique dishes?
1. Candied apple hush puppies with Cheerwine glaze -- North Carolina State Fair
South Carolina has its Pepsi, but at the North Carolina State Fair, it's all about Cheerwine, a cherry-flavored soda native to The Tar Heel State. It was created in 1917 and has been extremely popular in the Southern region of the United States since. And you know what that means: Simply drinking it isn't enough — it must be presented in a way no one at the fair could imagine. That's how candied apple hush puppies with Cheerwine glaze came to be. This sweet and savory mix-up has been served at the state fair since 2019, and it shows no signs of disappearing any time soon, as it's received plenty of positive reviews.
You'll always find hush puppies at a Southern fish fry; no one would blink an eye at that. Where it gets interesting is that, at the fair, these cornmeal-based, deep-fried balls, which are typically paired with other savory ingredients and dishes, get generously covered in a sweet and sticky, pink Cheerwine reduction. They also have cinnamon applesauce, cinnamon, and powdered sugar glaze.
2. Bacon-wrapped fried Oreos -- Kansas State Fair
Fried Oreos are standard at any fair. Wrapping them in bacon, however, is a delicacy special to Kansas. (They were actually also available at the Maryland state fair about a decade ago, though it seems they are no longer a regular offering there.)
Just because there's literal science behind why everything tastes better with bacon doesn't mean this unlikely pairing is any less perplexing to picture. Still, the recipe is simple: It's an Oreo that's been covered in bacon, battered, and then deep-fried. This leads to what looks like nothing but your regular fried Oreo on the outside, but once you take a bite, you're greeted with a unique touch that at least one customer has described as tasting like a caramel- or honey-like sweetness. That flavor comes from a drizzling of salted caramel moonshine sauce. It's also likely from the saccharine compounds that are released from bacon when it's cooked at extreme temperatures. Then, you've got the meaty, salty notes from the protein, too, that help balance it out.
3. Pickle pesto pizza -- Indiana State Fair
Pickles are a divisive addition to any recipe, with people either hating or loving them. But at the Indiana State Fair, those who fall into the latter category have struck gold. And we're not talking about enjoying them in your usual burgers or even in pickleback shots; we're talking about the pickle pesto pizza.
A slice of this pizza is made with all things green: pesto, dill seasoning, an award-winning pickle ranch, and last but not least, plenty of sliced pickles. While it all might sound a bit overwhelming, there's actually science to back up the perfect pairing of pizza and pickles. The tangy acidity of the ingredient cuts through the fat of the mozzarella cheese wonderfully, while the pesto adds even more creaminess and a touch of nutiness. Maybe this isn't so wild of an offering, after all.
4. Fried Pepsi -- South Carolina State Fair
While Coke is the fast food drink of choice at most chains, you'll find a different brand when you set foot inside the South Carolina State Fair, where Pepsi is the official beverage (and among the top sponsors) of the event. That doesn't just mean there's Pepsi available for casual sipping, though; the famous carbonated beverage is one of the many foods that have not-so-shockingly gotten the frying treatment.
Now, you might ask: How does one fry a liquid? Well, the folks over at The Palmetto State found a safer workaround to what could actually cause a dangerous explosive reaction if done incorrectly. It's essentially just deep-fried dough that's been injected with Pepsi syrup, along with powdered sugar and some of that same syrup used as a topping. The reactions toward this have been mixed, with many foodies who tried a very similar product finding it a hit, while others were far less impressed and left disappointed.
5. Gator mac and cheese -- New York State Fair
You're always bound to find something fun, funky, and fresh when you're in The Big Apple, and it's no different when it comes to food at the New York State Fair. Even the most classic and timeless comfort foods get reimagined in unique ways and are available for the adventurous to try out. So, gator mac and cheese, anyone?
If that sounds up your alley, make a beeline for Chester's Gators & Taters, where you can also find plain gator bites. Sure, some customers have reported that the noodles lack flavor overall, but they're not the star of the show anyway. That would be the gator chunks, which are deep-fried, bite-sized white-meat nuggets said to taste like a tangier version of chicken, although with a notably firmer and chewier texture. There's also some celery seeds sprinkled atop the lean protein that add a crunch and hint of flavor.
6. Bug brownie on-a-stick -- Wisconsin State Fair
People will have different answers if you ask them what ingredient simply can't be forgotten for the best brownies. Some might say coffee or even chili powder, but the people at the Wisconsin State Fair would scoff at any of these suggestions; at The Badger State, it's got to be bugs.
Wisconsin's bug brownie on-a-stick gives the classic sweet treat a wild makeover, piling it high with real worms, larvae, ants, and a scorpion. And how generous — there's some candy corn and gummy worms thrown in there, too. The few pieces of candy and fudgy frosting are no match in covering up the smattering of cooked insects, though, which is surely enough to ward off even some of the most daring foodies.
Still, some adventurous eaters have stepped up to the plate (or should we say stick), with @gothconsin deeming it "not bad" and even giving it a fairly high rating of seven out of 10. Apparently, the biggest issue is just that the scorpion is too salty. Anyone who can tolerate the bug brownie on-a-stick can probably take on the fair's bug supreme nachos or Bugged Out Frozen Cheesecake On-a-Stick next.
7. Hawaiian Pizza Slush -- Wisconsin State Fair
Anyone in need of a beverage to wash down that bug brownie on-a-stick can try out Hawaiian Pizza Slush. It's an item so zany that it warrants the Wisconsin State Fair being featured on this list twice.
This offering is special to the 2026 fair and is sold by the vendor Exotic Meat Grill, which is home to plenty of other intriguing menu items, like bug supreme nachos and smoked gator legs. Perhaps even more eyebrow-raising than those two, though, the Hawaiian Pizza Slush takes two famously divisive pizza toppings and turns them into a beverage. Pineapple and pizza sauce are blended together to form an icy drink that's topped off with a bacon-wrapped cheese stick, croutons, Parmesan, and herbs. By the looks of it, this drink is just as polarizing as the pizza pie it's inspired by.
8. Cotton candy burger -- California State Fair
Cotton candy is the epitome of fair food, and California honors that in more ways than one. Not only will you surely find the classic treat being sold in its traditional form on a stick, but you'll also find it served in more novel ways, such as with a burger.
For about $20 at California State Fair, you can enjoy a smashed cheeseburger that's been treated to two layers of cotton candy (which was once affectionately called fairy floss, by the way). One thick sheet of it sits right above the cheese slices and double meat patties, while a smaller ball of it sits atop the bun, over the entire burger.
Though this might sound like an off-putting combination, it was found to be a surprising success, with the cotton candy not being as overwhelming as one might think. For starters, its structure somehow stands up to the moisture and heat of the cheese and meat and doesn't immediately melt, allowing for a bit of the sugary confection in most bites. Also, its flavor has been likened to dressing the burger in some sort of sweet condiment, such as barbecue sauce. So, who knows? Maybe cotton candy on a hot dog is the next move.
9. Churro cheesecake jalapeño popper -- Texas State Fair
You know what they say about The Lone Star State – "Everything is bigger in Texas." One look at the offerings at the state fair, and that motto is proven true. Case in point: the churro cheesecake jalapeño popper.
While typical jalapeño poppers consist of the hollowed-out pepper being filled with a savory mixture of cream cheese and cheddar, the Texas version takes a much sweeter route. The jalapeños are instead stuffed with a cheesecake filling before being coated in churro batter and fried. It's then topped off with cinnamon sugar, and a cup of dulce de leche sauce is served on the side to create an even richer experience. One taste tester described the whole thing as tasting "like a jalapeño in a pancake," although she said you couldn't taste the pepper all that much to begin with. So while it seems up in the air whether this is a Texas food you've got to try at least once, at least one thing is for sure: If you do try it, have some napkins ready to go, as the runny filling oozes out with every bite.
10. Reese's Pieces donut burger -- Florida State Fair
It's safe to say there are plenty of fair foods that go to extremes, but none seem as fanciful as one particular offering in Florida. Lo and behold: the Reese's Pieces donut burger.
The idea of using donuts as burger buns isn't particularly new. That concept came to be sometime in the very early 2000s and has since made it onto the menus of some restaurants, even if just for a limited time. But Florida pushes the limits, taking what's already a rich pairing and adding onto it with Nutella, vanilla icing, chocolate peanut butter, and bits of Reese's Pieces. Your usual burger components, including an Angus beef patty, American cheese, and bacon, are all sandwiched between two yeasty doughnuts.
Despite its messiness and high price point of just under $20, this overwhelming beast of a burger has received some positive reviews. People note how it melds sweet and salty notes together. Others simply like how it provides a high-protein option and a dessert all in one.
11. Rattlesnake nachos -- Oklahoma State Fair
If you thought we were done with reptiles after covering New York, you thought wrong. This time, we find ourselves at the Oklahoma State Fair, and the protein of choice is rattlesnake.
At the Pioneer Wagon food stand, crumbled rattlesnake pieces replace your usual ground beef atop a bed of nachos. Obviously, they're not poisonous in this application, but be warned that they are accompanied by what's called a "venom" sauce (which is a code word for avocado and green chili salsa).
Perhaps the featured meat and the creative, in-theme moniker of the condiment sound intimidating. But you can find some comfort in knowing that at least one person has compared the rattlesnake bits to simply tasting like ground turkey, and another fair-goer even knew someone who declared it their favorite food of the whole event. And if that still isn't selling these nachos to you, maybe start with Pioneer Wagon's rattlesnake corn dogs first.
12. Cookie dough-filled deviled eggs -- Ohio State Fair
From bubble gum to peanut butter and jelly, there are simply just some wild flavors we never want to see paired with deviled eggs. And considering the appetizer is most commonly served with other savory toppings, like mayo and pepper, anything on the sweeter end of the spectrum tends to raise questions. So, you'd be surprised to learn chocolate chip cookie dough-filled deviled eggs were the main event at the Ohio State Fair in 2025.
The creation was put forth by the Ohio Poultry Association (OPA), which comes out with innovative deviled egg flavors each year. According to Jeff Chakeres, the vice president of OPA, this particular addition to the lineup was meant to have a texture and taste that evokes childhood nostalgia. That was achieved by replacing the egg yolks with chocolate chip cookie dough and then topping it off with cookie crumbles and mini cookie crisps.
Because the hard-boiled egg whites are so mild and neutral, they serve as more of a vehicle than anything else. Some taste testers were able to confirm, then, that the sweetness of the cookie dough truly was the dominating flavor, making this less odd of a filling than people would initially think.