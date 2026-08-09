The 12 Absolute Wildest State Fair Foods Across The US

State fairs have been around since 1841, and in the almost two centuries that have passed since then, they've evolved quite a bit. But it's not just the rides and shows that have changed (goodbye, plowing contests and refrigerator demos); it's the food, too. These days, head to any state in America, and you're guaranteed to find a variety of over-the-top fair foods everyone should try at least once.

From coast to coast, there's no shortage of out-of-the-ordinary items that have been sold by state fair vendors who have used novel ingredients or put together surprising pairings. As mystifying as these foods may seem, though, several of them have managed to garner praise from customers, leading to their return to the menu year after year. And even if it's not glowing recommendations they're receiving, no one can say these fair foods don't generate buzz and intrigue. Are you ready to try any of these unique dishes?