Why You'll Always Find Hush Puppies At A Southern Fish Fry
If you're outside the South, the term "hush puppy" probably just sounds like a command you'd give your dog, but hush puppies are actually a common food in the Southeast. They come from South Carolina, which is known for its coastal cuisine and Gullah-Geechee influence. Hush puppies are made of cornmeal batter that's rolled into a ball and fried. They have the sweetness of cornbread and crunchy shell similar to fried chicken or tempura. They've become the natural companion of seafood, and you'll see them sitting in a basket at any fish fry.
There are a lot of theories about how the hush puppy came to be, but credit goes to Romeo Govan, a Black American chef who gained notoriety for his fried fish after being freed from enslavement. In the early 20th century, he invented "red horse bread." The river red horse was a species of freshwater fish that Edisto Island locals caught and cooked, and Govan whipped up the perfect side dish for it by frying cornmeal in the leftover fish grease. His recipe was quick, convenient, and had a lasting impact on South Carolina's food history.
It's unclear why exactly red horse bread changed to being called hush puppies, but the name is thought to come from Georgia before the mid-20th century. Some things just stick. Hush puppies have been part of fish fry gatherings from the start, and this soul food tradition continues today.
What to expect from a Carolina fish fry
A fish fry is akin to a barbecue or cookout, an outdoor event where people gather to enjoy certain kinds of food together, and you'll see hush puppies at any of them. The Carolina-style fish fry began with Lent celebrations in historically Black communities. Like many soul food traditions, the purpose is to support the local scene by keeping people fed and celebrating each other's company. That timeless sentiment is why people still turn up today.
South Carolina congressman Rep. James E. Clyburn hosts his annual World Famous Fish Fry in Columbia with a major turnout every year. And previously, the Soapstone Baptist Church in Pickens had hosted fish fry events for over a century before it became an established historical center. But you don't have to wait for a large-scale celebration to partake in this delicious food.
Plenty of small business restaurants across the Carolinas and other Southern states will be happy to fix you a plate, and if you're lucky, you could be invited to a friend or family member's fish fry. Either way, you'll be leaving with a full takeout container. Should you find yourself in the Palmetto State, you won't want to miss out on the dynamic duo of fried fish and hush puppies.