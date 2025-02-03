Why You'll Always Find Hush Puppies At A Southern Fish Fry

If you're outside the South, the term "hush puppy" probably just sounds like a command you'd give your dog, but hush puppies are actually a common food in the Southeast. They come from South Carolina, which is known for its coastal cuisine and Gullah-Geechee influence. Hush puppies are made of cornmeal batter that's rolled into a ball and fried. They have the sweetness of cornbread and crunchy shell similar to fried chicken or tempura. They've become the natural companion of seafood, and you'll see them sitting in a basket at any fish fry.

There are a lot of theories about how the hush puppy came to be, but credit goes to Romeo Govan, a Black American chef who gained notoriety for his fried fish after being freed from enslavement. In the early 20th century, he invented "red horse bread." The river red horse was a species of freshwater fish that Edisto Island locals caught and cooked, and Govan whipped up the perfect side dish for it by frying cornmeal in the leftover fish grease. His recipe was quick, convenient, and had a lasting impact on South Carolina's food history.

It's unclear why exactly red horse bread changed to being called hush puppies, but the name is thought to come from Georgia before the mid-20th century. Some things just stick. Hush puppies have been part of fish fry gatherings from the start, and this soul food tradition continues today.