The Ingredient You Can't Forget For The Best Brownies

Nothing beats the smell, taste, or texture of a batch of warm, fresh brownies. Whether you're aiming for cakey, fudgy, or chewy brownies, these little delights are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Still, unless you've got a handed-down recipe at your disposal, it's hard to know just how good those brownies are going to be — there are just so many different recipes out there. Unless you know someone who specializes in desserts, there's always some uncertainty.

Thankfully, we've been in touch with such an expert. Sarah Fennel is the founder of Broma Bakery and author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook "Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For," so she has spent a lot of time and energy figuring out how to craft ultra-flavorful brownies. You'll find various tips out there for ingredients to add to your brownie mix, but Fennel suggests adding one to the mix that may not come to mind immediately. While some of those ingredients might be focused on adding that shiny crust to brownies, Fennel suggests adding some coffee if you're looking for some real depth. "A simple way to upgrade brownies is to swap the water for coffee," she said. "Don't worry, it won't be overwhelming; it just adds a subtle depth to the brownies that makes them taste even more rich and chocolatey."