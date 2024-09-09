14 Iconic Texas Foods You Must Try At Least Once

As a Phoenix native and fan of classic Mexican cuisine, I'll admit — I initially struggled adjusting to Texas fare. It's all about big portions, bold flavors, and heaps of cheese, meat, rich gravies, and heavy creams. But after more than a decade of being immersed in Austin's Tex-Mex and food truck scene, I've come to appreciate — and downright crave — Texas food for what it truly is: a big, bold melting pot of cultures. Texas dishes are synonymous with comfort, nurturing, and gathering. In fact, many of the dishes mentioned here are served in generous sizes because they're meant to be shared and enjoyed with loved ones (and because everything really is bigger in Texas).

Texas is famous for its smoky, tender barbecue, meat-heavy chili (no beans allowed!), and cheese-smothered Tex-Mex. Breakfast tacos are a daily morning ritual, chicken-fried steak is the ultimate comfort food, fudgy sheet cake is a potluck staple, and ooey gooey pecan pie isn't just reserved for holiday spreads.

With influences from Mexican, Czech, Jewish, and Southern traditions, Texas food is a delicious blend of the familiar and the unexpected. So, grab a plate and let's dig into this lineup of iconic Texas eats that are sure to make your taste buds do a happy dance — or a two-step, because, hey, this is Texas.