Why Coke Is The Fast Food Drink Of Choice At Most Chains

As a society, we must forever answer the question that has been asked for many years: Coke or Pepsi? And it's not just us as individual customers who must make this decision — it's also up to businesses. The reasoning behind this is somewhat simple: Each soda wants to be the only option at whatever restaurant it's being sold at. And since it's easier for restaurants to just carry one of them, everyone is mostly in agreement about these terms. But then, this begs the question, why is Coke overwhelmingly the prevalent choice of chain restaurants?

Because, to be clear: It absolutely is. This assertion is showcased in the "And a Coke" ad campaign (via YouTube) released by Coca-Cola in April 2026, showcasing many of the chains that serve Coke (Popeye's, Panda Express, Culver's, Domino's, Jimmy John's, Wendy's, Arby's ... and the list goes on). There are a few reasons this is true. One, Pepsi has always sort of been the underdog, and has usually run on a campaign of, "Actually, Pepsi is better than Coke" (the Pepsi Challenge campaign is a perfect example of this). Coke, on the other hand, has always stood tall on its own, without comparison — the company just doesn't even participate in the debate. And one could argue that this, itself, adds in curating brand trust — tearing another product down as an identity isn't exactly a good look, after all.