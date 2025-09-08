6 Wild Deviled Egg Flavor Combinations We Never Want To See At A Party
Deviled eggs are the perfect party food. They're easy to make, perfect for eating while small talking, and they're fun to customize based on your favorite flavors. You can go with a more standard deviled egg with mayo and paprika, or you can jazz it up with fun secret ingredients like smoked salmon, bacon bits, cream cheese, pickles, or olives. You can even deep-fry them if you want to! But what happens when you push the limits and experiment a bit too close to the sun?
People have been going viral online lately for some of their strange deviled egg flavor combinations, with things like PB&J eggs, chocolate chip eggs, and even Nutella eggs. And the deviled egg craze exists offline, too. For instance, the Ohio State Fair is known for its crazy deviled egg combos, with this year's featured egg being their chocolate chip cookie dough egg. We were curious about these odd deviled egg flavors, so we found six of the wildest combinations that people have tried.
Chocolate chip cookie dough egg
The Ohio State Fair was recently placed in USA Today's list of Top 10 State Fairs, and maybe its famous deviled egg flavors have something to do with it. Every year, the Ohio Poultry Association releases new and oftentimes strange flavors at their Devilishly Good Food Stand. This year's Flavor of the Year was none other than Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which is something we'd personally love to never see at a party.
PB&Jegg
As one of the latest viral food trends, TikTok creators have been making egg flights by coming up with unique deviled egg flavors and sampling them on camera, with some flavors looking way more appealing than others. A popular one has been the PB&Jegg, which is essentially just egg, peanut butter, and jam. It's fun to experiment with PB&J, like trying it in French toast form, for example, but when it comes to deviled eggs, we'd rather keep this one far away from our next party.
Lemon meringue egg
A lemon meringue deviled egg isn't something you see at most parties, but this was a popular flavor during the 2022 Ohio State Fair season. The egg white is cut in half, but instead of a savory egg yolk filling, this devilish flavor comes with a lemony filling and a meringue swirl to top it off.
The fish egg egg
Another viral deviled egg creation that we are choosing to leave at home is the fish egg egg. Deviled eggs filled with fish eggs aren't exactly the way we want to consume our caviar, so it's better to leave these two types of eggs separate.
Bubblegum egg
Most of us can probably admit that we prefer our deviled eggs not to be bright pink, but one of the featured deviled egg flavors from the 2024 Ohio State Fair was a vibrant pink bubblegum. Even though some patrons may have enjoyed the sweet egg, it's okay to stay on the safe side and leave your deviled eggs savory.
Cotton candy egg
Speaking of sweet, pink deviled eggs, another combination we'd happily never see again is a cotton candy egg. The filling is made of cotton candy syrup, cream cheese, and powdered sugar, and each egg is topped with a real piece of cotton candy. Cotton candy fans may be better off leaving the egg behind and just enjoying their favorite airy snack (which was once called Fairy Floss!).