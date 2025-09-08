6 Wild Deviled Egg Flavor Combinations We Never Want To See At A Party

Deviled eggs are the perfect party food. They're easy to make, perfect for eating while small talking, and they're fun to customize based on your favorite flavors. You can go with a more standard deviled egg with mayo and paprika, or you can jazz it up with fun secret ingredients like smoked salmon, bacon bits, cream cheese, pickles, or olives. You can even deep-fry them if you want to! But what happens when you push the limits and experiment a bit too close to the sun?

People have been going viral online lately for some of their strange deviled egg flavor combinations, with things like PB&J eggs, chocolate chip eggs, and even Nutella eggs. And the deviled egg craze exists offline, too. For instance, the Ohio State Fair is known for its crazy deviled egg combos, with this year's featured egg being their chocolate chip cookie dough egg. We were curious about these odd deviled egg flavors, so we found six of the wildest combinations that people have tried.