The Definitive Ranking Of Hot Dog Toppings

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If your goal was to eat as many hot dogs as possible this summer, you have come to the right place. While we might not collectively like how hot dogs are made, you can't help but admit something magical happens when they're tossed on the grill and, more importantly, outfitted with a medley of toppings. Though the hot dog itself isn't anything special, the toppings and condiments elevate them, make them regionally unique, and, in many cases, spark debate among hot dog lovers.

What truly is the best hot dog condiment, anyway? A great cop-out is "It depends who you ask." I, a hot dog enthusiast, don't believe that at all. I believe there is a scientific-ish way to determine which hot dog toppings are great and which ones don't belong at a barbecue, hot dog cart, or anywhere franks are sold. I put aside my personal bias to rank popular hot dog condiments based on their flavor balance, compatibility with other toppings, and universal appeal to hot dog lovers young and old.