Here's What's In Your Hot Dog, Beyond The Meat

Hot dogs are one of those special foods whose appearance doesn't give us much of a clue as to their ingredients. If you're like us, though, you're curious about all things food-related and unafraid of looking deeper into the components of both the best and worst hot dogs you can buy.

"Meat" is the obvious answer. Some franks are chicken, pork, or a blend of those meats. Others are all-beef, like the best Chicago-style hot dogs. Specifically, you'll find the trimmings of these meats in hot dogs — and no, that doesn't mean "the questionable parts," as old rumors would have us believe. Trimmings are the little bits left over from when meat is processed into steaks, breasts, thighs, and other cuts. That said, your hot dog may also contain some form of organ meat, such as the heart or liver. If it does, the label will include "variety meats" or "with meat by-products," followed by the specific variety of meat in question.

But, what about those mysterious ingredients that make a beef hot dog different from a stick of ground beef? Some wieners are cured, for one, and that involves a few chemical additions. They're tasty due to the addition of spices, and then there's that cylindrical shape. How does that happen? It turns out that it takes a few more components than just meat to make a hot dog a hot dog.

