6 Store-Bought Kimchi Brands Ranked Worst To Best
For anyone who's tried Korean cuisine, it's probably safe to say you've heard of kimchi, one of the most popular types of side dishes (or banchan) native to the Northeast Asian country. In its most traditional form, classic kimchi is typically made from fermented napa cabbage and often seasoned with fish sauce, red pepper, garlic, and ginger to give it an umami flavor.
There are plenty of reasons to buy kimchi. It contains lots of probiotics, which makes your gut happy, but aside from its nutrients, it pairs well with a wide assortment of foods, such as meat, noodles, and rice. Kimchi is also readily available, so I was able to get my hands on six different store-bought brands, some from an Asian grocer and others from a major chain. I tried each of them to see who did it best, keeping in mind factors like taste and texture (though you can read more about my methodology at the end), and the answer surprised me.
6. Tobagi Country Style Sliced Kimchi
Usually, when I conduct these taste tests, I end up with a lengthy list of notes for each item. But for Tobagi's Country Style Sliced Kimchi, literally the only thing I wrote was "no flavor" before I shook my head and moved on.
There is very little I can say about this type of kimchi except that I'd never get it again. I liked that the jar contained a lot of larger cabbage pieces, which is what I've grown fond of at restaurants. Sadly, however, that doesn't really mean anything if the flavor (or lack thereof) can't be salvaged. And I don't even know how that's possible, considering it's made of the same ingredients (shellfish, garlic, sugar, salt, and ginger) as the other products on this list. Somehow, though, any of the other five brands would be much, much better in any scenario.
5. Jongga Sliced Napa Cabbage Kimchi
Jongga Sliced Napa Cabbage Kimchi is a step in the right direction. It's certainly a very small step, as its flavor is still multitudes milder than the spicy kimchi I've enjoyed at restaurants before, but this is still a passable option for those who want all the benefits of kimchi, including probiotics, reduced inflammation, and lots of vitamin B6, K, C, iron, and folate, without having to deal with its usual high spice level. In fact, there's no heat to this product at all, really. It still has some flavor, but unfortunately, it's not a great one. Namely, it's grassy and kind of hay-like. Even so, at least it gives something to work with when eating it with other dishes.
Moreover, I also appreciated the textural contrast between its cabbage pieces, some of which were crunchy, thick, and firm, while others were thinner and softer. It compensated a bit for the overall monotony of the flavor.
4. Bibigo Sliced Napa Cabbage Kimchi
Bibigo is likely a name you recognize when it comes to store-bought frozen dumplings. I've gone through phases of eating them for days in a row because I loved them that much. Naturally, then, I thought its sliced kimchi would be a guaranteed champ. I can't say it was, but it wasn't an outright loser either, which is why it's humbly placed at No. 4.
Bibigo's kimchi is on the mild side. Still, of the three bottom-ranked products, I'd recommend this one most to people looking for a tamer kimchi that isn't overly harsh with spices without being completely bland, either. This offers a gentle kick and a greatly crunchy texture that would still pair relatively well with kimchi's usual partners, including rice and noodles. It just doesn't have the potency to cut through something really rich, such as cuts of meat at a Korean BBQ, as the top-ranked products do.
3. 1000 Year Kimchi Sliced Kimchi
I had high hopes for the 1000 Year Kimchi brand, seeing as the packaging said its sliced kimchi is "traditional restaurant quality" and stems from a "secret recipe passed down for generations." Upon first bite, I did not like it at all and immediately thought to myself, "They can keep their secret." But as I made myself eat more in an attempt to be fair, I sort of got ... addicted?
It wasn't like the other brands I have listed thus far, which either had no taste at all or were a bit too mild. In fact, 1000 Year Kimchi wasn't lacking in flavor; what initially threw me off was its sweetness. The veggies were a vivid red color, so I was fully expecting them to be spicy. That wasn't the case, though. Instead, this kimchi had a lighter, fresher taste that I'll attribute to the apple, pear, red bell pepper, and stevia on the ingredient list — not so much a secret anymore, is it? Whatever's behind that sweet flavor, I eventually started wanting more of it with every bite. But still, I largely prefer a distinctly spicy kimchi, and I can't forget the dislike I had for it after the very first mouthful, which put 1000 Year Kimchi in the middle of the ranking.
2. Cleveland Kitchen Classic Kimchi
Runner-up on my list is Cleveland Kitchen Classic Kimchi. I picked mine up at Target, and spoiler alert: the first-place brand was bought there, too. That means that as long as they're available, you'll likely have at least two stellar kimchi options somewhere in your area, as there isn't a state in the U.S. that doesn't have a Target.
Interestingly enough, this kimchi actually reminded me very much of chain restaurant coleslaw. I'm accustomed to kimchi in different sizes, with some large and some small pieces of cabbage. But Cleveland Kitchen's kimchi was made almost entirely of tiny, shredded pieces, much like the ones you'd find in a side dish of Cracker Barrel or Red Lobster coleslaw. While I would've appreciated some larger chunks, the flavor and crunch of this kimchi overall made up for it.
The package specifies that this product is a two out of three on the spicy scale, and I loved it. I like my kimchi with tang and heat, so trying this after having sampled the other mild brands was a breath of fresh air. All in all, aside from the minor inconvenience of smaller pieces, the main reason this landed in second place is that its spice level makes it less universally enjoyable.
1. Lucky Foods Seoul Vegan Original Kimchi
In first place is Lucky Foods Seoul Vegan Original Kimchi. This product has a bunch of health-food buzzwords attached to the label, declaring that this kimchi is not only vegan but also low-sodium, non-GMO, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and kosher.
While these characteristics are already a great reason to purchase Lucky Foods, the flavor itself is also plain delicious. I admit I was a bit nervous when I first opened the jar and found the liquid inside bubbling. However, I learned that it is a positive indicator of lacto-fermentation, the process in which beneficial bacteria start converting starch and sugars into acid and gas — hence the bubbles. It's also what creates that sour, tangy flavor kimchi is so known for, which this variety has plenty of.
So, to sum it up, that process is what makes it flavorful as heck, and all without being overly spicy (as hinted by its paler appearance). That means this product can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of heat preferences or dietary sensitivities. Not to mention, at $5.19, it was second-to-least expensive on this list, and it came in a larger container than the others.
Methodology
I purchased whatever kimchi I could readily find in my area, primarily from H Mart and Target. After sampling them all, I was surprised to learn how much kimchi could vary from brand to brand, with some ranging in the size of the cabbage pieces and in flavor profile. As such, I kept these two factors in mind.
Taste was the most important consideration. I paid extra attention to whether the kimchi was well-seasoned; those that were bland landed toward the bottom of the list, while those with a pleasant balance of heat and sweetness ended up at the top. I also noted what form the cabbage came in. For example, I enjoyed products with both large and small pieces more than those with only one. And lastly, I took price into consideration.