6 Store-Bought Kimchi Brands Ranked Worst To Best

For anyone who's tried Korean cuisine, it's probably safe to say you've heard of kimchi, one of the most popular types of side dishes (or banchan) native to the Northeast Asian country. In its most traditional form, classic kimchi is typically made from fermented napa cabbage and often seasoned with fish sauce, red pepper, garlic, and ginger to give it an umami flavor.

There are plenty of reasons to buy kimchi. It contains lots of probiotics, which makes your gut happy, but aside from its nutrients, it pairs well with a wide assortment of foods, such as meat, noodles, and rice. Kimchi is also readily available, so I was able to get my hands on six different store-bought brands, some from an Asian grocer and others from a major chain. I tried each of them to see who did it best, keeping in mind factors like taste and texture (though you can read more about my methodology at the end), and the answer surprised me.