You're One Unexpected Ingredient Away From A Seattle Style Hot Dog

The prevailing wisdom is that this particular combination of ingredients has its roots in 1988, the year Washington-based grunge pioneers Nirvana moved to Seattle. An Ohio transplant named Hadley Longe also arrived in Seattle and began working for a bagel spot in downtown's Pioneer Square. He got permission from the owner to open a hot dog cart, which kicked off in '89. It turned out to be an excellent beat, as Pioneer Square is near the city's stadiums, and boasted an active nightlife.

Longe told Seattle Weekly that he combined his love of bagels with the popularity of his hot dogs by replacing the standard bun with a bialy stick, essentially bagel dough worked into a bun shape then baked rather than boiled. With the bagel connection, adding cream cheese was a no-brainer.

Naturally, there are competing origin stories. A bagel purveyor named Otmane Bezzaz opened a spot called J&M Cafe in Pioneer Square, and claims he invented the combo of cream cheese and hot dogs in 1993. Before long there were several purveyors, specifically distributing around concert venues, which cemented their popularity. Joe Bernstein, who opened Joe's Grilled Gourmet Dogs in 1998, claims he was one of the first to call it a Seattle dog (though in 1999 it was still called a cream cheese dog in print). When grilled onions came into play is not well documented, but many fans won't call it a Seattle dog if it doesn't have them too.