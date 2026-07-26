BBQ Experts Say These Are The 8 Best Store-Bought Sauces You Can Buy

Jess Pryles says that the Meat Mitch WHOMP! barbecue sauces — both the Competition and Naked versions — just work. The two sauces are very similar, but Naked doesn't contain high-fructose corn syrup. "[The sauce] has that classic balance: sweet up front, a little heat on the back end, and it's really complex with lots of molasses notes without being too cloyingly sweet," Pryles said.

Pryles uses Meat Mitch to glaze ribs or chicken toward the end of cooking. She shared this tip: "Barbecue sauce usually belongs at the end of the cook, not the beginning. Most sauces have sugar in them, so if you put them over high heat too early, they can scorch before the meat is done." Pryles also told us Meat Mitch works well as a dipping sauce for anything smoky. Chowhound found barbecue sauce is surprisingly one of the best sauces to dip your pizza in — and we stand by it. Try dipping your next barbecue chicken pizza in some Meat Mitch sauce for an extra layer of smoky-sweet flavor.