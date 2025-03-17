Savory Pulled Pork Bark Is Achievable In The Oven. Here's How

Pulled pork is a well-loved savory dish that comes together more easily than some barbecued meats. However, you don't actually need to use the grill at all. If you really want to bring home that flavor and texture, with a crispy, full-flavored bark layer, cooking it low and slow and then crisping it in the oven will give you delicious pulled pork bark that adds so much texture to the dish.

Pulled pork bark is essentially the extra crispy exterior of the pork, with a similar flavor and appearance to burnt ends. For ease, it's best to prepare your oven-cooked pulled pork in a Dutch oven because you'll want that oven heat to help crisp up the pork skin. The secret is to cook the meat fat-side up and to leave the lid off your Dutch oven for the last hour of cooking (it will take about four hours in total) to really get that surface dry and crisp. You should end up with delicious bark and tender moist but not wet meat that pulls apart easily.