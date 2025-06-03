Elvis Presley's Favorite Tennessee Restaurant Refused To Shut Down So He Could Dine Like A King

Elvis Presley had a famously prodigious appetite, especially for down-home Southern food. Living in Memphis, it's no surprise that Elvis enjoyed barbecue, whether it was smoked bologna or ribs. One of the most beloved barbecue restaurants in the city is Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous in downtown Memphis, where dry rubbed pork ribs were born. Elvis was a big fan of Rendezvous' famous ribs and would often have them sent to his mansion, Graceland. He loved them so much, he'd also have them overnighted to Las Vegas when he was performing there.

With such a deep appreciation for the Rendezvous, you might think the King was a regular visitor — but you'd be wrong. He never dined there. Apparently, Elvis didn't want to eat with anyone else around. "Elvis always wanted to rent the whole place out, and my father didn't want to lose customers, so he refused," Charlie Vergos' son, John, recounts in author Zoey Goto's 2016 book "Elvis Style: From Zoot Suits to Jumpsuits." "Instead, we would courier our ribs out to Graceland for Elvis to enjoy."