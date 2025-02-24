11 Sauces Deeply Rooted In Southern History

Sauces are a defining feature of many cuisines — mention Chinese cooking, and soy sauce is one of the first items that comes to mind. And few people can envision Italian cuisine without thinking about a hearty Bolognese sauce, or Mexican cuisine without its saucy enchiladas and stews. We can think of sauces as the concentrated essence of a cuisine — characteristic local ingredients prepared in traditional ways to suit local palates.

The cooking of the American South features numerous sauces, each with its unique flavor profile and history. They range from sweet to tangy to hearty, and from famed local specialties to little-known everyday pleasures enjoyed mostly at home. And each reflects a facet of the South's complex history — its mix of Black, European, and Indigenous populations, and its history of farming and trade. While some of these sauces are familiar to diners across the country, others are little known outside the South — which is all the more reason to give them to try.