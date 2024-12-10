How A Chef Makes Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce Taste Homemade

Barbecue sauce is one of those things that seems like it's going to be super simple to make at home before you find yourself up to your eyeballs in sticky, single-purpose ingredients and measuring spoons. Sure, it reduces on the stove pretty quickly, but the molasses-coated road to successfully simmering a batch is long. That's why, in the case of meat's ideal condiment, a store-bought sauce is, as they say, fine. But there are still some ways to dress up the shelf-stable stuff. Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, shared his tip for improving store-bought barbecue sauce exclusively with Chowhound.

"If you want to improve store-bought barbecue sauce, taste it first to see what it needs," Parente says. "If it's not sweet enough, add some brown sugar. If it needs some extra tartness, add cider vinegar (the cidery flavor goes better with barbecue compared to red wine vinegar and other styles)."

This easy bit of advice is so close to what you'd do if when making your own batch you can almost imagine you'd whipped it up yourself. Just be sure to blend any additional ingredients together as needed to fully incorporate them. And you can always get a little creative — the barbecue sauce of today looks a lot different than it used to, after all.