The Sticky-Sweet Upgrade That Makes Frozen Burgers Way More Flavorful

Although the glaze for your burgers doesn't have to strictly be sweet, a little extra sugar content will help tenderize the beef but not sap out the moisture, leaving it nice and juicy. For an easy burger glaze, take a look in the fridge — honey mustard, barbecue sauce, teriyaki sauce, and Worcestershire all make great glazes. Just cook the burger as you normally would on the stovetop or grill, then, after the first flip, spoon or brush on the glaze. It will mix with the sizzling fat, soak into the moist beef, and add a nice touch of caramelized chew to the top. If you've never tried Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce, this might be the perfect opportunity to taste what it can do. It's similar to a teriyaki sauce but with some extra rice vinegar acid and tomato paste umami, plus garlic, ginger, and sesame oil.

And to make your own easy glaze, a similar sweet, savory, and acid balance is a good road to follow. Try a couple tablespoons of bourbon with brown sugar, cumin, salt, and cayenne pepper. The alcohol in the bourbon will tenderize the meat but mostly cook off, leaving behind the sweet, barrel-aged flavor of bourbon, and the cayenne pepper and cumin add a nice kick that goes well with whatever you decide to use for toppings. Brown sugar will break down easily into a nice syrup, but almost any sweet base like honey, maple syrup, or agave syrup will work. Then just blend in whatever flavors you're craving, and brush it on your frozen burger for a taste that really shines.