The 12 Best Ice Makers, According To Reviews
If you are a fan of quality ice and want to enjoy it at home, then you undoubtedly want a top-of-the-line ice maker. Of course, your refrigerator may make ice automatically, or you may have purchased your fair share of silicone ice molds. Alternatively, maybe you are one of those people who doesn't mind making regular ice runs.
However, if you find yourself waiting around for your ice to be ready in the quantity you need, or are sick of struggling with how to break up a bag of ice, then it is most certainly time to consider getting an ice maker. Today's machines not only make different-sized cubes in mass quantity and in record time, but they also come with a variety of features that you never knew you needed.
From portable models to home bar and countertop options, there are so many ice makers available in stores and online — finding one is easy to do. But the truth is that not all ice makers are the same. So, if you are in the market for one of these convenient gadgets, it is important to do your research to determine which ice maker is right for your needs, and to ensure that you are purchasing a machine that will stand the test of time. That said, to help you narrow down your options, here are the 12 best ice makers you can buy, according to reviews.
Frigidaire Ice Maker
The Frigidaire Ice Maker EFIC189 is made by a trusted kitchen and home appliance company that knows a thing or two about making good ice. For around $90, you can buy this and enjoy having quality ice whenever you want to. Available in silver, this particular machine has a window on top so you can see just how much ice you have, and is also equipped with a 1.2-quart water tank to ensure that you always have fresh-tasting ice.
This ice maker is a fan favorite that gets good reviews because it can make 26 pounds of ice per day, offers two cube sizes, is easy to clean, is sleek-looking, and comes with a handy ice scooper. When it comes to ice production, every six minutes this Frigidaire model produces a new batch of bullet-shaped cubes. Reviews for this product include feedback that this ice maker is easy to set up and use. With its compact design, the machine can easily be stored on the counter or at the office. Considered to be a must-have for entertaining at home or while traveling in an RV, the Frigidaire Ice Maker EFIC189 is known for getting the job done right, and is definitely worth the price.
Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker
The Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker is also garnering rave reviews. With smart features like an advanced infrared sensor and self-cleaning capabilities with the touch of a button, this ice maker may be on the smaller side, but you still get a lot of bang for your buck here. This machine makes 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours, and can currently be bought for about $80. Users enjoy average-size bullet ice in approximately six minutes, and many of the reviews highlight how quickly and quietly this ice maker works.
In terms of overall quality, the Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker has an energy-efficient compressor that allows for extremely cold ice to be made in a matter of minutes. This machine is designed to operate similarly to a freezer, but by producing bullet-shaped cubes, users shouldn't need to utilize the hack to prevent ice cubes from sticking together. And if you opt for this compact ice maker, you will have no trouble at all using it just about anywhere, especially with its convenient handle.
You can purchase the Euhomy Countertop Ice Maker in a variety of colors, including black and silver. An ice scoop and a 12-month warranty are also included with this machine. As a whole, this is a great appliance to add to your kitchen, or a perfect housewarming gift for friends and family.
Crownful Ice Maker
Yet another highly rated product to check out is the Crownful Ice Maker. Priced at just under $80, this portable machine makes tasty ice for your drinks fast, promising nine bullet-shaped cubes of ice in just a few minutes. In general, the Crownful Ice Maker receives high marks for its functionality, speed, and ice quality.
What's more, customers like the fact that this machine requires little upkeep, thanks to having a built-in self-cleaning feature. The Crownful Ice Maker comes with a scooper that fits into a designated holder by the machine's lid. According to a number of reviews, this particular appliance can also easily handle your ice needs, whether you are hosting a small gathering or a larger party. But that's not all — several people note that due to its compact size comparable to an air fryer, this appliance can easily fit on kitchen counters. And with two ice cube sizes to choose from, the Crownful Ice Maker is also a perfect addition for your home bar.
Auseo Ice Maker
Priced at under $70, the Auseo Ice Maker is a compact machine that can dole out just as much as its competitors. With the capacity to make 26 pounds of ice in a single day, this ice maker is worth considering, especially for its low cost. While this machine only produces one size of cubes, users of the Auseo Ice Maker are pleased with the bullet-shaped results. What's more, according to reviews, this specific machine is easy to use and also produces enough ice for several drinks in a matter of minutes.
Reviewers said that the Auseo Ice Maker is quiet, works well, and takes up a small amount of counter space. In addition to all this, Auseo's product can be set up quickly, has a straightforward control panel, and is portable, encouraging users to pack this ice maker with them when traveling. So, if you are looking for a reasonably priced machine that's available in several fun colors and offers perfect-sized ice that can be used immediately for cocktails, smoothies, chilling food, and much more, then this is likely the ice maker for you.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ice Maker
If you are looking for something a bit larger and with more smart features, the GE Profile Opal 2.0 ice maker should be on your shopping list. Not only does this ice maker have built-in Wi-Fi and voice control, but it also comes with an LED display screen and a side-mounted water tank. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 ice maker is capable of making 1.6 pounds of ice every hour, and produces chewy nugget ice that everyone knows and loves. Of course, this machine comes with a higher price tag — it currently costs about $500. However, you can choose between stainless steel or black exteriors for a polished and chic look.
Users of the GE Profile Opal 2.0 enjoy the machine's quality, that it makes relatively little noise, and the fact that you can fill up the water tank and forget it for days. What's more, thanks to its smart features, you can schedule ice-making from your phone, or pair your smart home devices with this ice maker, so you do not even have to lift a finger to make nugget ice for beverages — although clear ice is your best choice for strong cocktails. Regardless, people choose this specific machine for its convenience, and for their home bar or entertaining needs.
R.W.Flame Nugget Ice Maker
If you prefer pellet-shaped ice that is ready with the single touch of a button, then the R.W.Flame Nugget Ice Maker is for you. This machine is currently priced at about $160, and makes some 35 pounds of ice in a day. Customers can enjoy standard features like a self-cleaning function, an included ice scoop, and low noise levels when the ice maker is in use. Considered a great buy for anyone who is in need of crunchable ice, the R.W.Flame Nugget Ice Maker ranks high on any list of the best ice makers you can get.
People love how quickly this machine produces ice, and how portable it is. Moreover, customers appreciate that this appliance provides ample amounts of ice due to this machine's 1.2-liter capacity. From its power-efficient design to its perfectly textured ice, this machine is definitely worth considering. And with its overwhelmingly positive reviews, you might want to decide sooner rather than later on this one, as stocks of the R.W.Flame Nugget Ice Maker seem likely to sell out.
GoveeLife Portable Countertop Ice Maker
Another smart ice maker for home use that is more than capable of getting the job done is the GoveeLife Portable Countertop Ice Maker. This machine makes 26 pounds of ice in a single day, has three different cube sizes to choose from, and can produce nine cubes in about six minutes. This GoveeLife ice maker is a little different than the rest, however, because it can also be controlled remotely with a mobile app for staying on top of your ice needs no matter where you go. With alerts via voice, panel, and app, you will always know when the ice basket is filled and when you need to refill the water tank.
Available as of this article's publication for under $130, the GoveeLife Portable Countertop Ice Maker is reasonably priced and, according to reviews, is one of the best ice-making machines you can buy. Customers reported that this model was easy to use, worked as expected, made ice quickly, and was the perfect size, so it fits just about anywhere. Reviewers included people who purchased this GoveeLife ice maker when their refrigerator ice maker stopped working, or to take it with them when camping, and the appliance performed admirably in both cases.
Zafro Nugget Ice Maker
Ice lovers should also check out the Zafro Nugget Ice Maker. With the capacity to make over 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours, this machine is a definite fan favorite. With this option, customers have all the usual extras — a self-cleaning feature, fairly low noise levels, portability, and the ability to make nine cubes every six minutes or so. The appliance is also available in either a stainless-steel model or with a black exterior.
Customers note that this machine works well and produces excellent ice. Users of the Zafro Nugget Ice Maker like the size of the chewy cubes, and the machine's ease of use as well. Some customers also remarked that this ice maker offers the same quality ice as what you'll find at restaurants. Though some reviewers noted that the product is a little louder than they'd prefer, others are simply too busy happily chomping away on this fresh-tasting ice to take issue with this potential downside.
Cowsar Nugget Ice Maker
The Cowsar Nugget Ice Maker is also a hot-ticket item delivering fresh-tasting nugget ice. This single-button machine promises a whopping 34 pounds of ice over a 24-hour period, and customers find this ice maker to be speedy and relatively quiet. It was also noted that customer service responds with helpful advice for any issues that may arise.
What's more, the Cowsar Nugget Ice Maker is recommended for everyday at-home use. This machine can come in handy for special occasions and decent-sized gatherings. Though this particular ice maker produces a fairly large amount of ice per day, it is still relatively compact, so it does not take up a whole lot of counter space. It also has a self-cleaning function that only takes about 15 minutes. Because of all these positive features, users cite this ice maker as a staple appliance in their kitchen. And thanks to its automatic shutoff feature, you can add water to this ice maker and walk away knowing that the ice-making process is virtually taking care of itself.
Igloo Countertop Ice Maker
Customers looking for a large-capacity ice-making machine that will not break the bank should check out the Igloo Countertop Ice Maker. This compact and sleek-looking machine produces roughly 33 pounds of ice in a day — and as of press time, it can be purchased for under $100. With this option, customers can expect rapid production of cylinder-shaped cubes in either a big or small size.
Besides the lower price point, what sets this ice maker apart from the rest is its rather large ice basket, which can hold up to two pounds of freshly made ice. This ice machine also has an LED-illuminated control panel that provides regular updates regarding its ice-making process. Users of the Igloo Countertop Ice Maker remarked on the machine's overall durability and value for the money, and are generally happy with this purchase. However, some reviews have lamented the limited amount of time this machine keeps the ice cubes cold, and its lack of an auto-cleaning function.
Joy Pebble Ice Maker
The Joy Pebble Ice Maker comes with all the trimmings. For about $170, customers can own a wonderful machine that can produce 33 pounds of restaurant-quality ice in a 24-hour period. This ice maker comes equipped with a handle, an ice scoop, a transparent lid, and a drain plug that allows users to easily empty the machine of water. The Joy Pebble Ice Maker is also available in two colors — black and silver.
On average, users of this ice maker note how easy it is to operate, how well it functions, and how the nugget-shaped ice has a great texture. Some customers are not too happy with the machine's noise level during ice production, but they still express that this particular machine doles out a lot of delicious ice fast — around 100 nuggets in 14 minutes. Plus, the Joy Pebble Ice Maker has a self-cleaning feature, is energy efficient, and is just the right size, so it can be used anywhere ice is needed.
Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker
The Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker is one more great option, especially for the price. For a recommended retail price of under $70, anyone can buy this portable and speedy ice-making machine that produces over 26 pounds of ice per day. Users of the Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker rave about this product and list only minimal downsides — some complain that the noise level is louder than they'd like, while others don't appreciate that there is only one cube size available. But, overall, the majority of customers seem happy with their purchase.
With the capacity to hold 1.3 pounds of ice, the Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker makes plenty to keep drinks cold for two people. With the help of this machine, it's easy to avoid the ice bucket mistake when chilling wine, if you happen to be entertaining. In general, the Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker is ideal for customers who do not necessarily need all the bells and whistles, just ready-made ice in a matter of minutes. Plus, for this price, this ice maker practically pays for itself after a few uses.