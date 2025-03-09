The Hands-Down Best Microwave Popcorn Brands On Store Shelves

Looking for a hit snack for your next family movie night? Microwave popcorn lets you bring the tastes of the big screen to your home in just a few minutes. Just pop a bag, which often includes flavorings like butter and salt, in the microwave for around two minutes to get a light, airy snack. Whether you opt to keep it as is, slather it with your own melted butter, or sprinkle some cheese on top, starting with top quality kernels is the most important step. You can even add caramel or candies or use gourmet toppings like truffle oil to transform your popcorn.

Since every microwave seems to have its own perfect popcorn timing preferences, we can't keep every bag from ending up with a few burnt kernels at the bottom. But we can give you a rundown of the best brands, including pros and cons of each. We tried the most popular ones to find which would get the red-carpet treatment and which we'd rather skip. We stuck with butter flavored popcorn for our comparison to get the best idea of how each one tasted but also mentioned which had other options available as well in case you prefer a sweeter kettle corn or one loaded with as much butter as possible. Taste was a big factor for our list, but so was availability and clear directions since the last thing we wanted was popcorn that left us guessing when it would be done.