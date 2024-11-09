How Does A Sous Vide Work And Is It Worth It?

Due to the sous vide's sealed nature, the texture of foods is impacted in a distinct manner. The interior starts to heat through but without loss of any moisture. This is especially prominent with proteins such as chicken and pork, which take on a completely new quality with the preparation method. You'll be able to cook an especially tender chicken breast or a wondrously succulent pork shoulder. You can even put your sous vide to work with bacon, rendering the cured meat in its own fat. Perhaps the most beloved use with sous vide is steak — it's the key to attaining a perfect medium rare interior.

Such precision also makes sous vide popular with delicate foodstuffs, like soft-boiled eggs, or seafood, such as lobster and fish. Especially if there's lots of multitasking in the kitchen, you don't have to worry about ruining such dishes. Not to mention, sous video doesn't require any fat, another advantage of the method.

Understandably, the food that comes out of a sous vide doesn't have any color or caramelization — the advantages of some direct heat. So to compensate, many chefs finish the sous vide foods with a sear or on the grill. A bit like the reverse sear method for steak, it's a manner of attaining incredible color without the worry of overcooking the interior. However, keep in mind this final caramelization won't have quite the same intensity as with traditional methods.