How To Use A Wok To Make Perfectly Popped Popcorn At Home

Popcorn is undeniably the definitive movie theater snack. At home, though, using a stove to make popcorn can sometimes leave you with a smoky mess or a half-filled bowl of unpopped kernels. A flat-bottomed pan doesn't always give the corn enough space to pop and stretch before it begins to burn. That's where the humble wok comes in and changes the game. What makes the wok different is its shape. You have a wide sloping bowl that heats up on the bottom and is cooler as you move up the sides. So, when your kernels start popping, they start being pushed up to the cooler edges.

Instead of sitting right where the heat is strongest, burning or overcooking, the popped ones escape to safety. Now, this doesn't mean you need a fancy carbon steel wok from some specialty store. If you've got any decent wok at home, even a nonstick one, it'll do. What you're using here is the slope that helps fresh popcorn leap up and out of the danger zone. Woks are designed to heat up fast and hold that heat well, so when the first pop happens, the others quickly follow. You'll hear a flurry of sound, and before you know it, you've got a batch of fluffy popcorn that doesn't smell even a little bit scorched. This works whether you're popping for movie night, an after-school snack, or just because the craving hits.