The Benefit To Using Sous Vide For Burgers

A barbecue grill is considered the "classic" way to make a burger, and it's a great choice if you're throwing a barbecue. However, if you've got the time and you want to make an especially juicy burger batch, you might consider using a sous vide method to cook it more evenly. The way sous vide works is by sticking the meat inside of a vacuum-sealed bag and placing that bag into a water bath, which is heated to an extremely precise degree. Rather than preheating an oven or using an open flame, the sous vide machine heats the water to specific temperatures.

It's a great way to work with beef, which benefits from being cooked to precise degrees — steaks and burgers are one of the few foods where the customer (or your guest) will specify temperature by saying "rare" or "well done." It resolves any issue of overcooking or undercooking the meat because sous vide ensures the meat is being cooked evenly on all sides. It might take slightly longer than grilling, and a burger can sometimes require an hour or longer in the bath, but you're guaranteed a juicy patty, and burning your burger is much less likely.