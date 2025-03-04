13 Unexpected Ways To Use Your Pizza Stone

Pizza stones are a must-have kitchen tool for the home pizza maker. Designed to help you achieve the perfect crust, the pizza stone is incredible at mimicking a classic brick-oven environment. Even if you're not making pizza every day though, a pizza stone is very versatile and can be a valuable and unexpected tool in the kitchen for more than just pizza.

Pizza stones are flat, heavy heat-retaining slabs typically made of ceramic, stone, or cordierite. They are great for both pizzas and other baking projects, because of their ability to absorb and retain heat. Pizza stones are affordable and pretty easy to use, but there are a few helpful tips you should know to get started. Always preheat the stone in a cold oven, allowing both the oven and stone to warm up together to prevent cracking. Pizza stones must be properly preheated to be effective, so allow them to sit in the hot oven for 30 minutes to an hour for the best results. It is important to clean your pizza stone properly for sustained usage. Because the stone is porous, it can absorb odors, so avoid using soap on it. Instead, remove any residue and wipe clean with water. Whether you're considering investing in a stone of your own or looking for inspiration for one that's been collecting dust in your pantry, we're here to prove the pizza stone is an incredibly versatile tool that can be used in myriad unexpected ways.