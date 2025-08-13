How To Sharpen A Knife With A Whetstone For Finely-Honed Precision

The sharpness of your knife can really make or break your experience in the kitchen. Slicing and dicing tomatoes or cleaning the silver skin off a big hunk of meat are chores that can be made daunting and borderline soul-crushing by a dull edge, whereas a properly sharpened knife can turn any chopping task into something fun and enjoyable.

When you first purchase a new knife, it will be immaculately sharp, but to keep that razor edge that makes chopping, slicing, dicing, and filleting so enjoyable, you have to maintain it regularly. There are all sorts of tools designed to make knife sharpening easier, especially for home cooks who might not have a chef instructing them on how to use the more daunting whetstone. But using a whetstone really isn't all that complicated, and once you get the technique down, it's the best way to keep your knife in tip-top shape.

Varying qualities of whetstones (which are also called water stones) can easily be purchased online, from Amazon to more professional websites like Sharpening Supplies. This guide can help you decide what grit to purchase and how to use a whetstone so your knives are always in great shape.