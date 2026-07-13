9 Best Tips For Deli-Worthy Italian Subs At Home

If you are a sandwich lover, you know that the bread plays just as important a "roll" (pun intended) in your masterpiece as the fillings. Not only is it what supports the fillings, but it also adds a bite and flavor of its own to the sandwich. And when it comes to the Italian sub, only certain kinds of bread will do. "The best bread for an Italian sub is a 24-inch French or Italian baguette," says Alex Donley of Gioia's Deli. "The goal is to make sure the outer crust has a nice crunch to it while the middle of the bread is light and airy." It's important to aim for these types of bread, rather than one that has a thicker crust or flavorful sprinkle on top, because it can detract from the fillings. You should never have to gnaw on an Italian sandwich like you would a ciabatta or a crusty boule, but you also shouldn't have to worry about it disintegrating as you would with cheap store-bought white bread (which our taster ranked from worst to best).

Anthony Scotto, of the Pelato Restaurants, meanwhile, recommends a sesame-seeded twisted loaf for Italian subs, noting that his restaurants always utilize a seeded Italian-style bread for them. "The toasted sesame seeds [adds] that irresistible background flavor to every sandwich without being too [overpowering]," he says. Texture is also important; when it comes to structural integrity, Donley recommends buying bread packed in paper, rather than plastic, presumably because plastic locks in the moisture and condensation (especially for freshly baked bread), which can make it soggy.