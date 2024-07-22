The Best Way To Prep Tomatoes For Flavor-Packed Bruschetta

Bruschetta is the perfect summer appetizer — simple, yet bursting with bright flavors. It's the kind of dish that begs to be shared amongst friends and family on a warm, sunny day. It's also easy to prepare, so you can please a crowd without too much stress. There's just one issue with bruschetta. Tomatoes are supposed to anchor the entire flavor profile, and a lot of tomatoes are bland. Even if you get lucky and find a perfect, juicy summer heirloom, there are still ways to boost the flavor of tomatoes, making the mediocre ones good, and good ones great.

You don't need to do anything complex. In fact, you should keep it simple when it comes to bruschetta. The one thing you should be doing to maximize flavor is salting your tomatoes. As soon as you've diced them up, sprinkle them with salt and put them in a colander or sieve to drain any excess liquid that could make your bruschetta soggy, and leave them there for at least 15 minutes (you could go as long as two hours if you want to prep in advance).

You might think that adding salt would just make the bruschetta taste salty, but that's not the case at all. It will actually make it much more tomato-y. This isn't just a crucial step for bruschetta either. You should be doing this any time you use fresh tomatoes in the kitchen. It will take the flavor to new levels, and it's all thanks to some pretty cool kitchen chemistry.

