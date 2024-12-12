Store-Bought White Bread Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Udi's is known for its gluten-free bread products and carries a variety of items including breads, bagels, muffins, and hamburger buns. It's an easy brand to find in grocery stores and gives people who need or want to stay gluten-free plenty of choices. Unlike the other breads on the list which were all in the bread aisle, Udi's Soft White Bread is kept in the freezer section.

When I taste-tested Udi's bread, I thought I could grab a slice straight from the frozen loaf and keep the remaining loaf in the freezer. However, the slices were difficult to pull apart and when I did, the tops came off in crumbles. According to reviews on Reddit, this is a common problem. I checked the package and saw in small writing that Udi recommends thawing the entire loaf to "aid in separating slices." I let the loaf thaw and found the slices did indeed separate more easily after that, although some of them had big cracks in the top near the crust.

As for taste and texture, maybe it's unfair to compare a gluten-free bread to traditional breads, but I know there are better gluten-free options available. Udi's slices are small and crumbly, even when thawed. The taste was bland by itself, although it would probably be fine as a grilled cheese sandwich. Udi's white bread is easy to find, but there are a lot of other gluten-free options out there today that offer a better texture and taste.