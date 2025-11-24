18 Types Of Pickles, Explained

Pickles are having a pop culture moment right now. The proliferation of pickle-flavored things, including pickle milkshakes, pickle sorbet from brands like Salt & Straw, pickle seasoning, and even pickle candles have all hit the market. People can't seem to get enough of pickles, and though it's easy to see why this food is popular today, the truth is that pickles go way back. Preserving fresh produce by shoving it in an acidic and/or salty bath is hardly a novel concept. It's believed that the earliest instance of pickles occurred in India's Tigris River region in 2030 B.C. The word, "pickle," is of European descent, which translates to "salt" and "brine" in German and Dutch. Since their inception, pickles have allowed countless societies around the world to enjoy produce well past the growing season, or whenever the craving for a tart, snappy snack beckons.

All pickle recipes follow a similar scientific process, but there are some key differences that set different varieties apart. This field guide to all things pickle will give you the lay of the land when it comes to this tart, salty, and occasionally sweet food.