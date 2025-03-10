Will Plastic Bags Actually Keep Your Bread Fresh?

After spending all your time and energy baking the perfect loaf of homemade fresh bread, you owe it to you and your bread to store it in the best way possible. Otherwise, you might bite into your expertly upgraded white bread only to find it stale and inedible — or worse, full of mold. Some folks recommend storing your bread in a plastic resealable bag, but it turns out that's one of the worst things you can do to your loaf (along with these common baking mistakes). The main culprit in most cases of food spoilage is moisture, since it provides a breeding ground for mold and bacteria. If the stored bread has any moisture, it will become confined in the plastic bag, leading to soggy, spoiled bread.

If that wasn't bad enough, the plastic can also transfer an unpleasant taste to the bread. This may also be the case if you wrap fresh bread too tightly in plastic wrap. However, if a plastic bag or wrap is your only option, you can lessen the negative effects by poking holes in the plastic for some air flow. Keep in mind that this only applies to freshly made bread; mass produced sandwich bread has enough preservatives that it will be perfectly fine if it stays in the packaging. To make store bought bread last even longer, you can store it in the fridge or freezer.