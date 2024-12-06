15 Subway Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best

Ready to enjoy a tasty sub from one of the largest sandwich chains in the country? With Subway locations in all 50 states plus most U.S. territories, there's no shortage of places to go to get one of these delicious options. We've sampled all of the offerings from Subway's Series menu to see which ones are the best and which ones are better to skip.

One of our favorite things about getting sandwiches from Subway is the many customization options. Because each sub is made to order, you can make substitutions or additions to just about any item. For this taste test, we stuck with the recommended add-ons for each signature sandwich, including the amount of each condiment and the type of bread. We tried a 6-inch size but all of these menu items are also available as foot long subs.

Taste and texture were two big criteria, but we found that some of the things that separated the okay offerings from those we really liked was the amount of certain toppings. Sandwiches with too much mayo ended up toward the bottom of the list, while those with a good balance of meat, veggies, and condiments rose to the top. There was a good mix of hot and cold subs, but it was ultimately the balanced flavors of our top choices that won us over.