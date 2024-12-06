15 Subway Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best
Ready to enjoy a tasty sub from one of the largest sandwich chains in the country? With Subway locations in all 50 states plus most U.S. territories, there's no shortage of places to go to get one of these delicious options. We've sampled all of the offerings from Subway's Series menu to see which ones are the best and which ones are better to skip.
One of our favorite things about getting sandwiches from Subway is the many customization options. Because each sub is made to order, you can make substitutions or additions to just about any item. For this taste test, we stuck with the recommended add-ons for each signature sandwich, including the amount of each condiment and the type of bread. We tried a 6-inch size but all of these menu items are also available as foot long subs.
Taste and texture were two big criteria, but we found that some of the things that separated the okay offerings from those we really liked was the amount of certain toppings. Sandwiches with too much mayo ended up toward the bottom of the list, while those with a good balance of meat, veggies, and condiments rose to the top. There was a good mix of hot and cold subs, but it was ultimately the balanced flavors of our top choices that won us over.
15. Titan Turkey
Savory turkey and creamy provolone make a delicious pair on the Titan Turkey sandwich. It includes plenty of deli meat as well as tomatoes, lettuce, and red onion as toppings, so consider this one if you're really hungry.
It's really heavy on the mayonnaise, however, and because turkey tends to be a bit less flavorful than some of Subway's other meats, it didn't really hold up on its own alongside the creamy condiment. There was also a lot of shredded lettuce on our sub, which didn't add much taste and wasn't even very crunchy thanks to being doused in mayo. You could try one of the Subway ordering hacks to get more toppings on your sub, but it was ultimately the lack of balanced flavor that led to this ranking.
Overall, this was a lackluster and forgettable sandwich that didn't wow us. We'd recommend sticking with the tastier club sandwich options if you want to get something with turkey.
14. All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki
The All-Pro sandwich combines sweet onion with savory teriyaki sauce and chicken. The chicken strips on this sandwich are marinated in teriyaki sauce, which is later added again as a condiment. The result is very heavy on the sweet teriyaki flavor, which is good but a bit overpowering in the end.
It's served on hearty wholegrain bread, a welcome departure from the standard Italian loaf that many of the cold cuts come on. This bread was hearty enough to work with the teriyaki chicken and we'd recommend sticking with this bread rather than trying something different. It comes with American cheese, which isn't as noticeable but you can always upgrade to double cheese if you really want something that is a bit more balanced. The lettuce and tomato also don't add much crunch to the sandwich, which we would have liked. Overall, it was just too much teriyaki compared to other ingredients for us to enjoy it for more than a few bites.
13. Elite Chicken and Bacon Ranch
We had hoped that the Elite Chicken and Bacon Ranch sandwich would have a zesty ranch flavor, but it was more creamy than spicy. It is dressed with peppercorn ranch and bacon, although neither was a prominent flavor in any of the bites. The ranch sauce was well incorporated to all of the rotisserie chicken, which gave it nice consistency. But we were just hoping for something with a little more kick.
This toasted chicken sandwich has shredded Monterey cheddar cheese over the top, which adds to the overall creaminess of the item. The cheese melts well and mixes into the ranch, taming any hints of peppercorn. We might try it again and swap out a sliced cheese for the shreds to see if that helps the ranch dressing shine a bit brighter. You can also ask for double bacon, extra condiments, or even spice it up with some jalapeños, which would definitely help make this a bit more flavorful.
12. Home Run Ham
A classic sandwich, the Home Run Ham comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo as well as plenty of sliced ham. It's available with 33% more meat than previous versions, which was evident to us from the moment that we unwrapped this monstrous sub.
The toppings are pretty substantial, but it's the meat that really makes the sandwich. There is quite a bit of mayo, but this sandwich had more cold cuts than some of the others so the balance still worked. You can get it with less mayo, which we would probably do if we went with this choice again. We've ordered this from Subway before and gotten much less mayo than this particular sub came with, so it could just be a heavy-handed sandwich maker of the day.
It was a little bit difficult to eat due to the size, so have napkins on standby. Fortunately, Subway knows how to pack everything together and there was minimal movement of the large slices of tomatoes.
11. Homestyle Chicken Salad
The Homestyle Chicken Salad option lets the rotisserie chicken salad take center stage. It's also a good option for people who want a sandwich full of veggies, and it didn't feel as heavy as some of the meatier options or those loaded up with condiments. It was the only sandwich to come as is with spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers as well as the strong red onion that is on most of Subway's cold cut sandwiches.
The chicken salad is a bit salty, so we recommend not adding any extra salt when you order. You can put a little more pepper on the sandwich or Italian seasoning, which can help balance out the saltiness, which was just a little bit too much for us as is. It doesn't come dressed with any condiments, but the chicken salad has plenty of mayo to keep the sandwich from being dry. This would be our go-to order if we wanted something that was a bit lighter.
10. The Philly
The Philly is Subway's version of a cheesesteak. It has shaved steak and a double helping of melted American cheese, plus sliced green pepper and red onions. This one was light on the meat compared to an authentic cheesesteak from Philadelphia, but the flavor combination was still good. We especially enjoyed the added crunch from the green pepper.
We ordered the sandwich as is, but there are a few key upgrades that would have put this item higher on the list. First, you can get it with extra meat or even double meat, which we would recommend. That would make a big difference and make this one much closer to what we hoped to get. You can also substitute provolone for American cheese if that's your preference. This sandwich comes toasted, and we'd recommend getting it extra toasted to make sure that all of the cheese is melted. We also ended up rearranging the red onion and green pepper a bit to make sure we got more balanced bites as we worked our way through the sandwich. But all of the elements are there and it was a solid cheesesteak sandwich.
9. All-American Club
Turkey, ham, and bacon are a great meat trio on Italian bread in the All-American Club. It follows the formula for an authentic club sandwich and also has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. It was loaded up with too much red onion for our taste, which may have just been the particular sandwich that we got. But if we were to order it again, we'd elect to skip the red onion since it didn't bring a whole lot to the rest of the flavors.
We would have liked a little bit more bacon on the sandwich, so we'd recommend doubling that if you customize. It's very similar to the Subway Club, but has Italian bread instead. It was the combo of turkey, ham, and bacon that really got our attention and we put it higher on the list than we expected when we first unwrapped the sandwich.
8. Garlic Roast Beef
Italian bread makes a nice base for flavorful roast beef on the Garlic Roast Beef sandwich. They're not kidding when they say that it's heavy on the garlic, so be ready with a breath mint or two if this is your choice. It added a savory element that really paired well with the sliced roast beef. There was enough meat on the sandwich for us to really get a strong taste of it paired with the creamy provolone cheese.
We really liked the combination of roasted garlic aioli with the tomatoes, but the red onion was a bit too overpowering for us. You can get it without the onions, which is what we'd recommend. The aioli also has hints of Italian herbs, which we really appreciated. It gave this sandwich a more unique flavor compared to many of the other options with roast beef, which tend to be heavier on mayo and cheese. In fact, we liked the garlic aioli so much that we were happy to learn that you can get it at the grocery store to use on dishes at home.
7. The Ultimate B.M.T.
B.M.T. stands for "biggest, meatiest, tastiest" and it's a pretty accurate description of this sandwich. Genoa salami, spicy pepperoni, and Black Forest ham make the Ultimate B.M.T. a protein-rich item but they work well together because each meat brings a different element to the combo. The salami is very savory while the pepperoni adds a little kick. The ham is slightly sweet and acts as a nice base for the rest of the ingredients. It also comes with a delicious Parmesan vinaigrette over the top and the standard trio of lettuce, tomato, and onion.
We liked this sandwich but it trailed a couple of places behind some of the others that had similar ingredients. The Beast has more meat and condiments, so we're not even sure that the B.M.T. can still claim the title of meatiest sandwich on the menu. It was still good and we particularly liked the vinaigrette with the trio of meat.
6. Subway Club
The addition of roast beef makes this a customer favorite sandwich, and we definitely appreciated the combination with turkey and ham on the hearty multigrain bread. It also includes American cheese and lettuce, tomato, and red onion with mayo slathered on the sandwich. It's very similar to the All-American Club but sans bacon and served on multigrain bread. Subway bakes its bread fresh at the restaurant and this one was still warm from the oven. The bread had a more distinct taste than the red onion, which tends to be a dominant flavor on many of the sandwiches.
We liked the mayo with the roast beef, although next time we'd order light mayo to keep it from overpowering the rest of the toppings. It would also be good with provolone cheese for something a bit creamier. It was the multigrain bread that put this option above the All-American club, however. It gave the entire sandwich a more balanced taste.
5. Hotshot Italiano
Pepperoni, salami, and jalapeño peppers make the Hotshot Italiano one of the spiciest options on the menu. It's appropriately named for its fiery taste, which is mostly due to the peppers rather than the condiments, and is a key difference between this sandwich and The Outlaw. The jalapeños are sliced but come with their seeds, so the amount of heat will vary based on what you get in each bite. It's also heavy on the red onions, which can compete with the jalapeño at times, but it still worked for us. It has pepperoni and salami as well, which have their own version of spice.
We were surprised how much we could taste the Parmesan vinaigrette on this sandwich given its other strong ingredients. But it gave a nice taste of oil and vinegar to the sandwich that balanced out some of the spicier additions. It's served on Italian bread, which acts as a nice base to keep all of the heat in check.
4. The Outlaw
Pepper jack cheese adds a little spice to The Outlaw which is topped with steak, green peppers, and red onions. It also features a Baja chipotle sauce for some extra heat and flavor. It was one of the few sandwiches that we tried with a true kick, but it wasn't overpowering. It was this extra bit of smoky heat that prompted us to put this sandwich high on our rankings list.
It comes with shaved steak and pepperjack cheese, but we recommend upgrading to extra steak and extra cheese for a more substantial sandwich. It's pretty hefty as is, but the added meat would help balance out the many toppings that come on this sandwich. It comes toasted and is delicious when hot. We had enough for leftovers the next day and it was not nearly as good when it was cold. So, we advise putting it in the microwave for a few seconds to warm it up if you're not eating it right away.
3. The Beast
With a name like The Beast, we expected this to be a pretty colossal sandwich and it didn't disappoint. It is the perfect meat-lovers sub thanks to the stack of pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef, as well as cheese and toppings. There was a nice balance of spicy and savory, all bundled with plenty of condiments and crunchy veggies.
It comes with both regular mayo and Parmesan vinaigrette. This gave it a more complex flavor and was a big factor in our high ranking of this sandwich. The combination of the multi-layered meats plus two condiments worked well. It also had a generous amount of tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and red onion. Our only critique is that the sandwich is a bit messy due to the sheer amount of ingredients sandwiched on the Italian bread. But as long as you have some napkins at the ready, it's definitely worth a little extra clean-up.
2. Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken
Rotisserie chicken gets upgraded with honey mustard plus hickory-smoked barbecue sauce in the appropriately-named Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken sub. While Subway could have been a bit more creative when giving this tasty sandwich its own catchy moniker, we can't complain about the taste. The combination of honey mustard and barbecue sauce work really well with red onions. It's made with shredded rotisserie chicken, which acts more as a base for the rest of the ingredients than bringing a ton of flavor on its own.
There are also plenty of toppings that give extra crunch and tang, such as lettuce and pickles. This was one of the few options that came standard with pickles, which we felt was necessary on a barbecue chicken item. It comes on Italian bread but we'd also consider ordering this sub as a flatbread or on the heartier multigrain bread in the future.
1. The Boss
The Boss is Subway's best meatball sub and one of the hot sandwiches on the menu. It's loaded up with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese with a sprinkling of Parmesan over the meatballs. The result is a tasty combination of a classic meatball sub with amazing pizza flavors, and is the reason that it skyrocketed to the top of our list.
The Italian herb and cheese bread is a tasty item worth mentioning that pairs well with the pepperoni and meatballs. This was the only sandwich that we tried that came with this bread standard, but we'd consider substituting it for the Italian or multigrain bread in any of the other subs. It had extra flavor and crunch from the toasted cheese on top. This earned our top spot not just for the flavor pairing of meatball and pizza, which we loved, but also for the delicious bread.
Methodology
Even though we've been Subway patrons for years and have our go-to orders, we branched out to give all of the sandwiches on the Subway series menu a try. To give a definitive ranking of the options, we tried all of them side by side to see which were winners and which we'd rather skip.
We looked for balanced flavors and sandwiches where all of the ingredients worked together instead of one standing out too much. Many of the subs have a lot in common, so it often came down to small details, like the type of bread or the specific condiments that made one menu item better than another on our list.
We stuck with the recommended meats, toppings, condiments, and bread, but when ordering, there are many options beyond the list that comes standard on each sandwich. Subway is known for its customization, so don't be afraid to make adjustments to get the exact sandwich that works for you. We also made note of the recommendations that came to mind or how we would have changed up the ratio of certain ingredients to work better on particular subs.