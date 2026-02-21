The 15 Best Italian Delis In The US

Italian delis have been a fixture in the United States since the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when large numbers of Italians immigrated. Many newcomers settled in enclaves that came to be known as "Little Italy" neighborhoods, and some opened shops selling cured meats, cheeses, olive oils, and other familiar grocery staples. Over time, many Italian delis also started selling sandwiches and ready-to-eat foods. Today, you can find Italian delis across the country offering a wealth of imported, local, and house-made foods.

Of course, not every Italian deli is created equal. Some go beyond the basics with house-made mozzarella pulled fresh each morning, subs stacked high with quality meats, and shelves stocked with hard-to-find imports you won't find at a regular grocery store. Many delis are old-school, family-run spots that have earned a solid reputation over decades, while others are newer additions that are just as lauded for offering top-notch goods. Based on customer reviews and community buzz, these are some of the absolute best Italian delis in the U.S.