The 15 Best Italian Delis In The US
Italian delis have been a fixture in the United States since the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when large numbers of Italians immigrated. Many newcomers settled in enclaves that came to be known as "Little Italy" neighborhoods, and some opened shops selling cured meats, cheeses, olive oils, and other familiar grocery staples. Over time, many Italian delis also started selling sandwiches and ready-to-eat foods. Today, you can find Italian delis across the country offering a wealth of imported, local, and house-made foods.
Of course, not every Italian deli is created equal. Some go beyond the basics with house-made mozzarella pulled fresh each morning, subs stacked high with quality meats, and shelves stocked with hard-to-find imports you won't find at a regular grocery store. Many delis are old-school, family-run spots that have earned a solid reputation over decades, while others are newer additions that are just as lauded for offering top-notch goods. Based on customer reviews and community buzz, these are some of the absolute best Italian delis in the U.S.
1. Monica's Mercato & Salumeria in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston's North End, also known as the city's "Little Italy," is a great place to pick up Italian groceries and meals. One of the most celebrated spots in the neighborhood is Monica's Mercato & Salumeria, an inviting deli run by the Mendoza family since 1997. The shop offers everything from freshly baked bread to wines, cheeses, and pantry staples. You can also grab sandwiches that many customers say are out of this world.
If you can only pick up one thing at Monica's, many say it should be the Italian sub. In fact, it's so beloved that it made our list of the hands-down best Italian subs in the U.S. The sandwich features prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot pickles, onion, oil, and balsamic vinegar packed into a pillowy roll. People love that the meats and cheeses are cut by hand for each order and that the flavors are perfectly balanced. Keep an eye out for sub specials featuring top-notch ingredients like smoked prosciutto and burrata.
https://www.monicasnorthend.com/
(617) 742-4101
130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
2. Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, California
Since 1925, Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery has been a Santa Monica institution, offering a wide array of Italian goods. Step inside the old-school deli and you'll find shelves lined with Italian coffee, loaves of bread, and wine. Refrigerated cases are filled with imported cheeses and spreads, and the long deli counter offers a vast selection of salads, side dishes, and meats. You can also take your pick of over 50 sandwiches.
Bay Cities is most famous for its Godmother sandwich, which some say is the best Italian sandwich in all of Los Angeles. It consists of prosciutto, mortadella, ham, capicola, Genoa salami, and provolone on an Italian roll. You can jazz it up with toppings like pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and Italian dressing. Fans say the sandwich is hearty, ultra-flavorful, and that the bread is sturdy enough to hold up until you get the sandwich home. However, if you can't wait to dig in, there's patio seating out front.
(310) 395-8279
1517 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
3. Faicco's Italian Specialties in New York City, New York
Opened in 1900, Faicco's Italian Specialties is one of the oldest Italian delis in the country. Naples native Eduardo Faccio originally opened it as a butcher shop in Brooklyn named Faicco's Pork Store. In the 1940s, it moved to its current location in Greenwich Village, and it's now become an all-in-one food stop with offerings like Italian sausages, house-made mozzarella, pastas, sauces, and imported sweet treats. People also line up daily to get their hands on Faccio's Italian deli sandwiches.
Faccio's Italian sandwich is often cited as one of New York City's most iconic sandwiches thanks to its fresh flavors and quality meats and cheeses. Packed into a fresh roll, it contains layers of capicola, prosciutto, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and roasted peppers. The final touch is a dash of salt, pepper, oil, and vinegar. Another popular choice is the Chicken Cutlet with crispy breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, and house-made pesto.
https://www.instagram.com/faiccosnyc/
(212) 243-1974
260 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
4. Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Petersburg, Florida
If it's Italian and you're craving it, there's a good chance you'll find it at Mazzaro's Italian Market. This St. Petersburg institution started out as a coffee roasting business in the early 1990s, but transitioned to an Italian market and deli just a few years later. Today, it's an Italian goods emporium, selling everything from fluffy focaccia bread to fresh pasta, artisan chocolates, sausages, seafood, wine, and craft beers.
There are a few things that set Mazzaro's apart from your run-of-the-mill Italian deli. For one, the cheese room has over 300 selections, including many you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. The deli counter is also well-stocked with a wide array of meats like coppa, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and Speck ham. You can get your goodies packaged up to go or have the team transform them into a deli sandwich. You can also take part in free wine tastings on Fridays and Saturdays.
(727) 321-2400
2909 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
5. J.P. Graziano Grocery in Chicago, Illinois
Founded by Sicilian-born Vincenzo Graziano in 1937, J.P. Graziano Grocery is still run by the same family today. The West Loop spot is famous for its house-made hot and mild giardiniera, which is a key component of Chicago's iconic Italian beef sandwich. You can also grab a wide variety of imported goods, including olive oils and spices, sliced deli meats and cheeses, antipasti trays, sandwiches, Italian sparkling sodas, and sweet treats like cannoli and biscotti.
In 2007, J.P. Graziano Grocery opened a sub shop inside the deli, and it's been a hit with customers ever since. The house specialty is the Mr. G sandwich, and it's the shop's take on an Italian sandwich. It includes a mix of hot soppressata, prosciutto di Parma, Genoa salami, provolone, truffle mustard, balsamic vinaigrette, basil, lettuce, red wine vinegar, and oregano on crusty bread. You can also opt for classic sandwiches like the Caprese, turkey sub, and muffuletta.
(312) 666-4587
901 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
6. Di Pasquale's Italian Market in Baltimore, Maryland
If you're searching for fresh Italian meats, cheeses, pastas, and sandwiches in Baltimore, you can't go wrong with Di Pasquale's Italian Market. It began when Luigi Di Pasquale opened a corner store in 1914. Over the years, the family-run spot grew into a thriving marketplace and deli with two locations. Now run by third-generation owner Joe DiPasquale, the focus is more on prepared foods like fresh lasagna, arancini, and sandwiches, although you can still pick up meats, cheeses, and pantry staples.
Much of what you'll find at DiPasquales is made in-house, including mozzarella, pasta noodles, marinara sauce, and crusty baguettes used to make the deli's famous sandwiches. The Real Italian sandwich is the house specialty and a fan-favorite thanks to its ample layers of salami, peppered ham, mortadella, capicola, and provolone. Order it with everything, and you'll also get oil, vinegar, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and hot peppers.
(410) 276-6787
3700 Toone St, Baltimore, MD 21224
7. Molinari Delicatessen in San Francisco, California
When P.G. Molinari started selling sausage and salami from his San Francisco shop in 1896, he probably never dreamed it would be there 130 years later and still going strong. The Mastrelli family took over Molinari Delicatessen in the 1960s, and they still sell the cured meats that made the spot famous, as well as imported gourmet goods like Italian olives, balsamic vinegar, crackers, pasta, and sauces. You can also grab vibrant salads and hearty sandwiches.
Molinari can get packed come lunch time, but many say it's worth it for the sandwiches made with tasty ingredients like Dutch crunch bread, thinly shaved meats, and creamy cheeses. You can opt for one of the pre-set sandwiches from the menu or create your own. If you go the DIY route, you can choose from breads like rosemary focaccia and ciabatta, meats like truffle mortadella and bresaola, and cheeses like provolone and fresh mozzarella. Condiments can include Italian dressing and spicy Calabrian chili spread.
https://www.themolinarideli.com/
(415) 421-2337
373 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
8. Dolce & Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market in Robbinsville, New Jersey
Many folks in New Jersey say they have no problem driving out of their way to go to Dolce & Clemente's Italian Gourmet Market because of the sheer variety of food on offer. Customers rave about the prepared meals, including pastas, sausage with peppers, and chicken Parmesan. There's also a great selection of meats and cheeses. The tempting offerings even garnered the attention of Guy Fieri, who showcased the deli on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
If you want to follow in Fieri's footsteps, give the stuffed prosciutto bread a try. It features ground prosciutto, mortadella, soppressata, pepperoni, and provolone cheese folded into dough, then baked until golden and crunchy on the outside. The sandwiches also get great reviews, especially The Italian Special. The Italian sub features classic deli meats like capicola, soppressata, and prosciutto, as well as house-made mozzarella, sliced provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and house balsamic glaze.
https://www.dolceandclementes.com/
(609) 259-0072
2 N Commerce Square #101, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691
9. Bari Foods in Chicago, Illinois
Established in 1973, Bari Foods is an old-school Italian deli that offers a little bit of everything. You can pick up imported grocery items like dried pasta, olive oils, and sauces. There's also a butcher shop where you can grab meats like veal, pork, and house-made sausages. Head to the back, and you'll find a deli counter where you can order Italian sandwiches and grab salads, soups, meatballs, lasagna, and party trays with meats, cheeses, and antipasto.
For those looking for a quick, filling, and flavorful meal, customers say Bari makes some seriously stellar sandwiches. Take the Italian Sub with capicola, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house-made giardiniera. The Italian beef sandwich also gets plenty of praise for its ample slices of juicy beef and rich jus. In fact, some say it's one of the best in the city, which is pretty telling given that Chicagoans take their Italian beef sandwiches seriously.
https://www.bariitaliansubs.com/
(312) 666-0730
1120 W Grand Ave #1, Chicago, IL 60642
10. Ferrara's Imported Foods in Cleveland, Ohio
Step into Ferrara's Imported Foods in the Mayfield Heights neighborhood of Cleveland and you'll feel as though you've been transported back to a simpler time. Owner John Ferrara still does many things the old-school way, just like his grandfather did when he opened the deli in 1959. The bread is baked fresh every day, jars of the deli's signature marinara sauce are for sale, and customers can pick up plump olives, house-made sausages, and Italian cheeses to take home.
Ferrara's also offers prepared foods that customers can't get enough of. Old-fashioned pizzas are similar to Sicilian-style in that they're baked in rectangular pans and sliced into squares. Sandwiches include the house special Italian sub with ham, salami, capicola, provolone, and your choice of mild, hot, or mixed peppers. You can also pick up desserts like cannolis and cookies. Grab a bottle of wine, and you have a tasty picnic lunch or an easy dinner ready to go.
(440) 442-3700
5750 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124
11. Di Palo's Fine Foods in New York City, New York
For the best mozzarella in New York City, savvy shoppers make their way to Di Palo's Fine Foods in Little Italy. The spot was founded in 1925 by Savino Di Palo, who had been a dairy farmer and blacksmith back in Italy. The shop began as a latteria selling fresh cheese like ricotta and mozzarella. Over the years, the family began selling other items, such as cured meats, olive oils, vinegars, coffee, and cookies. Today, the Di Palo family still runs it and makes fresh cheese every day.
Inside Di Palo's, you'll find an astounding array of meats and cheeses, some of which hang from the ceilings. If you're looking to build a stand-out charcuterie board, this is your spot, as you'll find everything from gorgonzola to Parmigiano Reggiano, prosciutto di Parma, and salami. You can also pick up prepared foods like chicken Milanese and salads. However, you won't find any Italian sandwiches here — subs, paninis, or otherwise.
https://www.instagram.com/dipalofinefoods/
(212) 226-1033
200 Grand St, New York, NY 10013
12. Trinacria in Baltimore, Maryland
Historic Trinacria has been providing Baltimore locals with Italian products since 1908. The family-run spot has pretty much everything you could ask for to create an Italian feast, from olive oil to dried pasta, whole and crushed tomatoes, beans, and 00 flour for making your own pasta and pizza dough. You can also pick up all manner of meats and cheeses to take home, like smoked mozzarella, mascarpone, guancali, and house-made spicy sausages.
Not in the mood to cook? Trinacria also has you covered. You can swing by in the morning for an espresso and a breakfast sandwich with eggs and your choice of bread, meat, and cheese. Classic sandwiches include the smoked turkey club, meatball sub, and Italian cold cut sandwich. The deli also offers panini, as well as soups such as minestrone, Italian wedding soup, and split pea and ham. And if you want to pick up meals you can store for another day, there's a frozen section with items like meatballs, baked ziti, and eggplant Parm.
https://www.trinacriabaltimore.com/
(410) 685-7285
406 N Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201
13. Mona Lisa Italian Foods in San Diego, California
Part deli and part restaurant, Mona Lisa Italian Foods has been a staple in San Diego since 1956. It started when Stefano Burnetto opened a restaurant in downtown San Diego, and then the family opened a deli and restaurant in Little Italy in 1973. Still run by the same family today, the deli has become a one-stop shop for Italian delicacies like marinated olives, tins of anchovies, balsamic vinegars, fresh breads, house-made sausages, pastas, and European wines.
Once you've finished your grocery shopping, you can swing by the deli counter to grab what many people say are some exceptionally good subs. There are tons of fillings to choose from, including prosciutto di Parma, mortadella, and spicy chicken. There are even some underrated Italian sandwiches on offer, like the porchetta featuring roast pork seasoned with rosemary. All sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, and you can add extra toppings like artichoke hearts and giardiniera.
https://monalisaitalianfoods.com/
(619) 234-4893
2061 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
14. Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop in Boston, Massachusetts
Tucked away in an alleyway in Boston's North End, Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop is an Italian deli where you can grab a variety of tasty eats. It's part of the same empire that includes Bricco Ristorante & Enoteca, Bricco Panetteria (a bakery), and the Bricco Suites hotel. Inside, you'll find cured meats hanging from the ceiling, as well as fresh pasta, olive oils, sauces, and cheeses for sale. You can also grab deli sandwiches to go.
The Bricco Salumeria often gets called out for its tasty sandwiches made with fresh bread from the panetteria and an array of meats, cheeses, and veggies. Cold options include the roasted prosciutto and mozzarella panino, and the classic Italian sandwich with mortadella, salami, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and hot peppers. If you prefer something hot, you can opt for the meatball or Italian sausage sub. The specialty sandwiches come on focaccia and include fillings like cotto ham and porchetta.
(617) 248-9629
11 Board Alley, Boston, MA 02113
15. Castellino's Italian Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Ask Philadelphia locals where to find the best Italian deli in the city, and many will point you toward Castellino's Italian Market. Opened in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood in 2016, the spot puts a modern spin on the Italian deli experience with a wide range of products, including locally produced items like Fishtown pickles and TBJ bacon jam. However, the deli is best known for its creative hoagies, which customers say are artfully prepared and well-balanced.
The hoagies at Castellino's start with rolls from Liscio's bakery, and they're filled with a range of innovative ingredients. Take the Fig Pig, which offers sweet and savory notes from the prosciutto, mascarpone, roasted red peppers, and fig jam. Spice fiends will love the Adronos with its mix of Asiago with peppercorns, hot soppressata and capicola, tomatoes, onions, arugula, hot cherry peppers, oil, and red wine vinegar. And if you're planning on feeding a crowd, you can also grab two-foot-long hoagies and party trays.
https://castellinos.square.site/
(215) 416-1187
1255 E Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Methodology
To put this list together, we focused on Italian delis that people genuinely talk about and return to. We considered customer feedback on forums and social media, as well as recognition from well-known publications. From there, we looked at what each spot actually offers. Some of the criteria we took into account included the range of products on offer and the quality. This included not only imported goods but also made-to-order sandwiches, house-made cheeses, and prepared foods such as fresh pastas and hot dishes. We also considered the overall atmosphere and whether people felt the experience was worth the price. According to customer reviews, these are the Italian delis that consistently deliver on those points.