Doctor Up Your Canned Baked Beans With One Sauce

The easiest way to create some excitement around the table is to crack out the baked beans at the barbeque. There are several ways to zhush up your canned beans, from crafty additions like half-finished root beer to simple ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry (even the cook who has no time for a grocery run can make do with some garlic and tomato paste). If you want to stir in some added flavor to serve up something a little bit more robust, your trusty BBQ sauce is bound to linger long on the taste buds and maybe even in your future baked beans repertoire.

While some are raised on recipes that call for tomato ketchup mixed into baked beans, the BBQ sauce twist is a tangier and spicier upgrade. BBQ sauce adds a noticeable depth to baked beans that might be otherwise bland, but it's not overpowering. There are several varieties of BBQ sauce worth using, too — whether you're going for a smoky set of beans or something sweeter, you're not stuck for options. Store-bought BBQ sauce is a worthwhile option, but if you're particular about adding your own spin and putting the seasoning cabinet to work, then making your own homemade BBQ sauce from scratch is the way to go.