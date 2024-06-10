The Powerhouse Ingredients You Need To Doctor Up Canned Baked Beans

Baked beans are a hearty and versatile side dish that go great with everything from macaroni and cheese to pulled pork sandwiches to roast chicken. However, making baked beans from scratch is time-consuming, which may deter you from adding them to your repertoire. The good news is that canned baked beans can be just as flavorful and delicious as homemade beans. All you need are a couple of extra ingredients, and you can doctor up canned beans so they taste as good as they would from scratch — in a fraction of the time.

One great thing about canned baked beans is that there is no shortage of ways to give them an extra kick. There's plenty of room for experimentation, as both savory and sweet ingredients make the beans' natural flavor sing. While the possibilities are nearly endless, bacon, onion, chorizo, and even espresso are powerhouse ingredients that are especially great for making your canned beans taste homemade.