6 Canned Baked Bean Brands To Buy And 6 To Avoid

Baked beans are a staple summer side dish and many brands offer versions to try at your next cookout. You can find options in a variety of flavors. Still, brown sugar, molasses, mustard seeds, apple cider vinegar, tomato paste, and spices like onion powder and garlic powder are all ingredients frequently featured in store-bought versions to deliver high-intensity sweet and savory flavors.

Whether you are serving them as-is or transforming them into something unique by upgrading them with root beer, baked beans are guaranteed to be a fan favorite. Because they are so versatile and you can use canned baked beans in creative ways, finding the right brand for your needs is key. But not all baked beans are created equal, and different tastes and textures separate the must-try options from those you should avoid.

To compile our list, we considered brands that are well-known in the business of baked beans, as well as grocery store brands. Some of our favorites had different flavor variations in addition to a standard recipe. We also made note of the most economical brands since baked beans are the perfect side for feeding a large crowd.

