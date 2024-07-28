Watergate Salad Has Nothing To Do With The Scandal, So Why Is It Called That?

If you're planning a trip to Washington, D.C., there are a few spots that you simply must visit. If you're a history buff, you can visit Ford's Theatre (and maybe catch a glimpse of Lincoln's ghost) or eat at Martin's Tavern in Georgetown, where John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to Jackie. Then again, if historic scandals are your forte, you must make a stopover at the infamous (and luxurious) Watergate Hotel – just don't ask for a bowl of Watergate salad. Though the salad bears the moniker of the landmark hotel, the establishment does not sell — and never has sold — the creamy, green dessert. And no, the salad doesn't have anything to do with the 1970s political scandal involving former President Richard Nixon, either. So how, then, did Watergate salad get its name?

You wouldn't be completely amiss to assume that the Watergate salad might have gotten its name from the hotel. After all, the Waldorf salad, for example, takes its name from the hotel at which it originated. And the Watergate salad does have a strong midcentury vibe that echoes that of the hotel, which first opened in the1960s. After all, what's more mid-century than a salad made from pudding mix, mini marshmallows, whipped topping, and pineapples? However, the link between these two 20th century icons is more fluff than fact, and the history behind the Watergate salad is just about as foggy as the Potomac River on which the Watergate Hotel sits. To understand the roots of the green stuff, and its scandal-ridden name, it's key to first look to the food scene of the 1970s, and Kraft Foods' push for pistachio pudding.

