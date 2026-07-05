Dietitians Say These 7 High-Fiber Snacks Are The Best Hands Down

Popcorn was one high-fiber snack that every dietitian recommended as one of the best. Amanda Holtzer recommends popcorn if you tend to have a salty tooth. "I think popcorn deserves more attention," she said. "Three cups of air-popped popcorn contain about 4 grams of fiber."

Cynthia Sass reminds us that popcorn is also budget-friendly and has benefits beyond its fiber content. "Popcorn is a whole grain and contains protective polyphenol antioxidants," she said. "Less than 8% of Americans eat the recommended three daily servings of whole grains per day. Popcorn is a great way to help fill the gap. And because it's airy, the portion size is larger than denser savory snacks."

While there are lots of microwave popcorn brands on store shelves, it's also an easy snack to make at home. "I often make it for my family with a little salt in a paper bag in the microwave," Kelly Jones said. "Then we can add the amount of oil, butter, or seasonings that make sense for us to keep health in mind." If you're craving extra flavor, try a seasoning blend to transform your popcorn.