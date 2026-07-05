Dietitians Say These 7 High-Fiber Snacks Are The Best Hands Down
Many of us know that most Americans don't get enough fiber. The good news is that increasing your daily fiber intake doesn't mean your diet needs a complete overhaul. Snack time can be a natural place to start incorporating a few high-fiber swaps that will also keep you fuller between meals. But it's also important to reach for snacks that are delicious, affordable, and satisfying if you want new habits to stick.
To find out which high-fiber snacks are the best, hands down, we spoke with six registered dietitians: Amanda Holtzer, MS, RD at Amanda Ghee Nutrition; Cynthia Sass, MPH, RDN, CSSD at Sass Consulting Services, Inc.; Lindsay Malone, RD at Malone Nutrition Counseling and instructor of nutrition at Case Western Reserve University; Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN at Kelly Jones Performance Nutrition; Avery Zenker, RD at MyHealthTeam; and Erin Seprish, MBA, RDN, LD at MeAgain.
While each dietitian had their own favorites, several recommendations came up repeatedly, making these some of the strongest high-fiber snacks to keep in your fridge or pantry. From homemade options to grab-and-go choices, these seven expert-approved picks show there's something for everyone.
1. Popcorn
Popcorn was one high-fiber snack that every dietitian recommended as one of the best. Amanda Holtzer recommends popcorn if you tend to have a salty tooth. "I think popcorn deserves more attention," she said. "Three cups of air-popped popcorn contain about 4 grams of fiber."
Cynthia Sass reminds us that popcorn is also budget-friendly and has benefits beyond its fiber content. "Popcorn is a whole grain and contains protective polyphenol antioxidants," she said. "Less than 8% of Americans eat the recommended three daily servings of whole grains per day. Popcorn is a great way to help fill the gap. And because it's airy, the portion size is larger than denser savory snacks."
While there are lots of microwave popcorn brands on store shelves, it's also an easy snack to make at home. "I often make it for my family with a little salt in a paper bag in the microwave," Kelly Jones said. "Then we can add the amount of oil, butter, or seasonings that make sense for us to keep health in mind." If you're craving extra flavor, try a seasoning blend to transform your popcorn.
2. Edamame
Like popcorn, edamame — either fresh or roasted — earned unanimous support from every dietitian we spoke with. Kelly Jones told us that edamame has about 5 grams of fiber per serving, as well as other benefits. "Roasted edamame can get you up to 14 grams of protein per serving, along with iron and potassium, in addition to antioxidant isoflavones," she said. To save money, Jones recommends hitting wholesale clubs. "I've gotten both Biena and The Only Bean roasted edamame at Costco," she said.
Avery Zenker mentions that you can buy roasted edamame in bulk or single-serve packages in a variety of flavors. "Single-serve packages can help with portion control, which is important when it comes to blood sugar," she said. Erin Seprish regularly recommends edamame to her clients. "Whether it is steamed or roasted, it makes a great snack or addition to any meal," she said. "It's nutrient-dense and an easy-to-eat snack that most people do not think about."
If grab-and-go isn't your preference, you can make the high-fiber snack at home. Season the edamame to your liking and throw it in the air fryer until it's a little crispy.
3. Chia pudding
Lindsay Malone loves that chia pudding is so versatile. "If sweet is more your style, don't sleep on blended chocolate chia seed pudding," she said. Malone typically uses a plant-based milk, cacao powder, cinnamon, chia seeds, and Medjool dates. "Chia seeds have 10 grams of fiber for 3 tablespoons...in a single serving of chia seed pudding," she said. "Blending chia pudding results in a thick, creamy chocolate snack that is high in fiber as well as calcium, vitamin D, and iron."
Amanda Holtzer shares that chia seeds are a fiber powerhouse. Referring to a serving of chia seeds: "For women, that's 40% of the total daily recommended amount, and for men, that's about 26% of the total daily recommended amount," she said. In addition to the fiber content, Holtzer says that chia seed pudding is easy to prepare and can be stored in the refrigerator for several days. Her favorite flavor combos include peanut butter and bananas, dark chocolate and raspberries, and coconut and mango.
Looking for step-by-step instructions? Take a look at Chowhound's almond chai chia pudding recipe for another variation of the high-fiber snack that's sure to satisfy your taste buds.
4. Chickpeas
Chickpeas are common in Mediterranean dishes, but they also make a great snack. According to Amanda Holtzer, half a cup of roasted chickpeas contains 6 grams of fiber and is perfect for taking to work or school. Holtzer also recommends tossing canned chickpeas with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, parsley, feta cheese, and a light dressing for a refreshing Greek bean salad.
In addition to their portability, chickpeas offer plenty of nutritional benefits. Cynthia Sass shares that chickpeas provide antioxidants and are full of vitamins A, C, E, folate, magnesium, and iron. "Because of their fiber and protein combo, chickpeas are also very filling, delay the return of hunger, and help regulate post-meal blood sugar levels," she said. "And they're eco-friendly, affordable, and versatile. They're the most affordable under-the-radar superfood on the planet."
Chickpeas are simple to roast at home for a crunchy, salty snack. But store-bought roasted chickpeas are widely available, too. "Since you can now find them in single-serve packages with seasonings, it's easy to enjoy them as a crunchy snack," said Kelly Jones.
5. Beans and lentils
A simple way to add more fiber to your favorite salsa is to stir in black beans and corn. "You can also make your own by adding a half cup each of black beans and corn to your favorite salsa," Lindsay Malone said.
Avery Zenker loves that beans and lentils are so versatile. She offered several ways on how to incorporate them into your diet as easy snacks: "Flavor canned mixed beans with seasonings, lemon juice, salt, and olive oil. Roast beans in the oven for a crunchy snack, or toss them with your favorite seasonings for a quick and flavorful fiber boost. Enjoy beans as a dip like hummus or black bean dip." She adds that canned beans are ready to eat and don't need to be cooked.
As far as lentils, a half cup contains 8 grams of fiber, according to Amanda Holtzer. Cynthia Sass recommends a cup of lentil or bean soup as an unconventional fiber-rich snack. Take a look at Chowhound's tips for how to choose the best lentils for your soup.
6. Fruit with nuts
Combining fruit with nuts or nut butter creates a more satisfying snack. "When I recommend snacks to clients, we focus on high fiber but pair it with a high protein option," Erin Seprish said. "Pairing protein and fiber together helps regulate blood sugar and keeps you satisfied longer." She recommends pairing peanut butter with a fiber-rich fruit, such as a banana, pear, or kiwi.
Amanda Holtzer offers some additional combinations to try: raspberries with almonds, blackberries with walnuts, and apples with peanuts. "The combination of fruits and nuts makes for a very well-rounded snack," she said. "The fruit provides fiber-filled carbohydrates as well and vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. And the nuts provide healthy fats, plant-based protein, more fiber, and antioxidants."
The options don't just stop at fresh fruit, either. Avery Zenker recommends adding dried fruit to homemade trail mix or granola for another easy way to increase fiber. Check out these Trader Joe's items — all fruits and nuts — for inspiration when making your next trail mix.
7. Whole-grain breads and crackers
If you've already stocked your kitchen with some of the snacks on this list, bread and crackers make an easy way to enjoy them. Whole-grain bread is the best type of bread to eat for fiber. Cynthia Sass recommends spreading a slice of whole-grain bread or some whole-grain crackers with hummus or mashed avocado, then adding pumpkin seeds and vegetables. Another option is nut butter with sliced fruit.
"Enjoy beans as a dip like hummus or black bean dip along with high-fiber foods like veggies or whole-grain crackers," Avery Zenker said. "[Or], mash beans and add them to toast, rice cakes, or crackers." These options make it easy to add more fiber to snacks you may already be eating. Zenker added that rye crackers are budget-friendly as well.
Erin Seprish encourages choosing whole-food sources of fiber whenever possible. "Whole food sources provide a broader range of nutrients and naturally occurring fiber types that support digestion, satiety, and overall health," she said.