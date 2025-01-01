How To Roast Chickpeas For A Crunchy, Salty Snack
In a world where there is no shortage of fun, delicious, and healthy snacks, there just might be one perfect food that gives us everything we crave in one bite — roasted chickpeas. These bitesize treats give us a whole lot of flavor, a satisfying crunch, and are an easy grab-and-go snack. Also known as garbanzo beans (they are legumes, after all), they are so full of health benefits they are considered a superfood that can be classified as both a plant and a protein, making them the perfect addition to dishes like this salad with chorizo and feta.
By themselves, they've got 14.5 grams of protein and 12.5 grams of fiber in 1 cup and a nutty flavor that pairs great with just about every kind of seasoning. All you need to do to turn them into the perfect crunchy snack is add a bit of salt and oil (olive oil is a great healthy option), coat evenly with your desired seasoning, spread them evenly on a parchment-lined baking pan and roast until they reach your desired crunchiness. You can use either dried or canned chickpeas (head here for a list of other canned foods that are just as good as the fresh option), you'll just have to treat them a bit differently. If you're working with dried beans, you'll want to rinse them and let them soak in fresh water overnight or save time using canned chickpeas — just rinse and dry them thoroughly before you put them in the oven.
Seasoning your chickpeas is part of the fun
One of the great things about roasted chickpeas is the wide variety of flavor options you have. These little legumes are such a versatile food that they pair effortlessly with just about every type of seasoning, so your options really are limitless. If you like a spicy snack, you can try chile pepper, cumin, or red pepper flakes, or go for a deeper heat with a light dusting of curry powder. You can drizzle them with lemon juice, sprinkle them with garlic powder, and add a little oregano before you roast them to give them a Mediterranean kick or taco seasoning for a south of the border flair. You can even create a sweet treat with a dusting of cinnamon and sugar — the key is to have fun with it and to experiment with your favorite flavors until you create one that is uniquely you.
A great trick to employ when roasting your chickpeas is using store-bought or homemade infused olive oil, which imparts a deep base flavor to the beans that seeps in during the roasting process and can be built on with additional spices, bringing depth and complexity to your flavor profile. They make a great hot snack, can be stored in an airtight container for later, and mix well with other dried ingredients for a healthy and crunchy trail mix.