How To Roast Chickpeas For A Crunchy, Salty Snack

In a world where there is no shortage of fun, delicious, and healthy snacks, there just might be one perfect food that gives us everything we crave in one bite — roasted chickpeas. These bitesize treats give us a whole lot of flavor, a satisfying crunch, and are an easy grab-and-go snack. Also known as garbanzo beans (they are legumes, after all), they are so full of health benefits they are considered a superfood that can be classified as both a plant and a protein, making them the perfect addition to dishes like this salad with chorizo and feta.

By themselves, they've got 14.5 grams of protein and 12.5 grams of fiber in 1 cup and a nutty flavor that pairs great with just about every kind of seasoning. All you need to do to turn them into the perfect crunchy snack is add a bit of salt and oil (olive oil is a great healthy option), coat evenly with your desired seasoning, spread them evenly on a parchment-lined baking pan and roast until they reach your desired crunchiness. You can use either dried or canned chickpeas (head here for a list of other canned foods that are just as good as the fresh option), you'll just have to treat them a bit differently. If you're working with dried beans, you'll want to rinse them and let them soak in fresh water overnight or save time using canned chickpeas — just rinse and dry them thoroughly before you put them in the oven.