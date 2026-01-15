The Hands-Down Best Type Of Bread To Eat For Fiber

Along with adequate sleep and regular exercise, eating a well-balanced diet of protein, carbs, fat, and fiber promotes a healthy mind and body. However, eating enough daily fiber or roughage is difficult for many adults to achieve. While you can certainly attempt to prepare more delicious, high-fiber breakfasts like steel-cut oatmeal and chia seed pudding, you can start by upgrading your favorite everyday foods with more nutritious, fiber-rich options. For example, if you're used to consuming store-bought white bread on the regular, you can swap it out for high-fiber alternatives.

Sprouted-grain or whole-grain bread generally has the highest fiber content per serving. Most whole-grain and sprouted-grain breads contain between 3 and 4 grams of fiber per slice on average. Since most women should ideally consume approximately 25 grams of fiber per day and men, 38 grams, it's best to pick a bread that contains 20% of your daily fiber per serving.

Breads made with whole grains include all three parts of the grain, including the bran, endosperm, and germ. The bran, which is the hard outer shell of each grain, contains the most fiber. That being said, sprouted grains are simply whole grains that have begun to sprout. Oftentimes, this sprouting process results in a more nutrient-dense product that's easier to digest. While whole-grain bread may be your best option when it comes to fiber, there are still many more nutrient-rich options worth considering.