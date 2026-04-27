The 5 Trader Joe's Items I Throw Together For The Best Trail Mix

Trader Joe's is truly a treat lover's paradise. The tiki-themed grocery store has pretty much anything your peckish heart might desire. But have you ever tried to bring a more DIY spirit to your Trader Joe's visit? If not, you really should. And there is perhaps no better place to start than trail mix. For those unfamiliar with the travel-friendly concoction, trail mix is essentially a combination of various non-perishable snack foods (a particular strong point of Trader Joe's locations), such as dehydrated fruits, nuts, granola, pretzels, and candy. These mixes are dry and easy to carry in a bag, great for grabbing on the go and boosting one's energy during time spent, you guessed it, on the trail.

Luckily, all the components of a munchable mix can be found at Trader Joe's. So, to get those creative, snack-assembling juices flowing, we've gathered five items from the cult-favorite grocer that are filling, tasty, and come together to create a cohesive snack. For this combo, I went with my go-to, tropical-inspired TJ's mix. Every piece brings something new, be it a punch of chocolatey flavor, a little bit of spice, or satisfying, crunchy grains. Each item is a great snack all on its own — a must for any good trail mix — while elevating the other ingredients — perfect for packing on your next excursion (wherever that may be).