How To Choose The Best Lentils For Your Soup

Beyond being an affordable pantry ingredient, lentils are extremely nutritious, versatile, and an especially good addition to a hearty soup. They're pulses, which are the edible seeds of legumes. There are a number of different varieties and each looks and tastes unique, but all of them are great at soaking up the flavors of aromatic broths. Red, brown, green, or black, pretty much any type of lentil can be used for soup but knowing which to choose will give you more control over the taste and texture of your finished dish.

One of the best reasons to keep dried lentils in your pantry is that they cook up very fast. The fastest cooking time goes to the red lentil, which also easily breaks down into soups and stews. This makes red lentils the ideal candidate for thickening and creating a smoother texture. The other types of lentils take a little longer to cook but hold their shape better. The reason is that red lentils actually start out as green or brown lentils but then are hulled and split, so they don't have their protective shell and consequently break down easier. Another time saver is not having to soak lentils like you would beans; you can simply rinse and check them for stones or other debris prior to cooking. And if you can't be bothered to sort through and cook them dry, canned lentils are comparable in flavor and conveniently require less prep time.